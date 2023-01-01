At Universidad Centroamericana José Simeón Cañas (La UCA), the Centro Monseñor Romero pays homage to the martyred Archbishop Oscar Romero. Highly informative free tours in English and Spanish provide detailed explanations of exhibits related the life and work of Monseñor Romero, and pay tribute to other victims of the civil war, including the six Jesuit priests murdered on the UCA campus in 1989.

The scene of their assassination – now a rose garden – can be visited, and the room where mother and daughter Elba and Celina Ramos were killed on same day has been preserved. Don't miss the chapel, which displays evocative works by artist Fernando Llort.