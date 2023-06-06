Shop
Get even more with a Lonely Planet guide.Shop Book
Shop
Get even more with a Lonely Planet guide.Shop Book
Getty Images/AWL Images RM
Surrounded by green-tipped volcanoes, San Salvador is a handsome capital city. Its leafy suburbs are pleasant to explore on foot, and its galleries and museums stand out.
San Salvador
Designed by sculptor Ruben Martinez and completed in 1971, Iglesia El Rosario is radically beautiful. Arguably the finest church in Central America, its…
San Salvador
Facing the revamped Plaza Barrios, the cathedral is the most significant landmark in the city and the resting place of Archbishop Óscar A Romero. In the…
San Salvador
Moss-covered bridges, pebbled paths, small waterfalls and ponds home to croaking frogs, turtles and feeding fish provide the perfect antidote to city…
San Salvador
This aging beauty still hosts major productions in the capital. Inaugurated in 1917, the theater was renovated in French classical style in the mid-20th…
San Salvador
At Universidad Centroamericana José Simeón Cañas (La UCA), the Centro Monseñor Romero pays homage to the martyred Archbishop Oscar Romero. Highly…
San Salvador
'God's Tree' is an institute dedicated to the work of world-famous painter Fernando Llort, with a gallery displaying sophisticated pieces that differ from…
Museo de la Palabra y La Imagen
San Salvador
This innovative museum examines the history of El Salvador's civil war (1981–1992), beginning with the long-term context of the 1920s struggle for…
Museo Nacional de Antropología David J Guzmán
San Salvador
This worthwhile museum has an excellent range of Maya and Olmec (pre-Maya) statues and relics from ancient Cuscatlan, as well as Lenca artifacts from…
in partnership with getyourguide