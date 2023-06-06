San Salvador

San Salvador, El Salvador

Overview

Surrounded by green-tipped volcanoes, San Salvador is a handsome capital city. Its leafy suburbs are pleasant to explore on foot, and its galleries and museums stand out.

Attractions

Must-see attractions

  • Iglesia El Rosario's interior is a colorful celebration.

    Iglesia El Rosario

    San Salvador

    Designed by sculptor Ruben Martinez and completed in 1971, Iglesia El Rosario is radically beautiful. Arguably the finest church in Central America, its…

  • Catedral Metropolitana in San Salvador

    Catedral Metropolitana

    San Salvador

    Facing the revamped Plaza Barrios, the cathedral is the most significant landmark in the city and the resting place of Archbishop Óscar A Romero. In the…

  • Jardín Botánico La Laguna

    Jardín Botánico La Laguna

    San Salvador

    Moss-covered bridges, pebbled paths, small waterfalls and ponds home to croaking frogs, turtles and feeding fish provide the perfect antidote to city…

  • El Salvador - Best in Travel 2023 - Shot October 2022

    Teatro Nacional

    San Salvador

    This aging beauty still hosts major productions in the capital. Inaugurated in 1917, the theater was renovated in French classical style in the mid-20th…

  • Centro Monseñor Romero

    Centro Monseñor Romero

    San Salvador

    At Universidad Centroamericana José Simeón Cañas (La UCA), the Centro Monseñor Romero pays homage to the martyred Archbishop Oscar Romero. Highly…

  • El Arbol de Dios

    El Arbol de Dios

    San Salvador

    'God's Tree' is an institute dedicated to the work of world-famous painter Fernando Llort, with a gallery displaying sophisticated pieces that differ from…

  • Museo de la Palabra y La Imagen

    Museo de la Palabra y La Imagen

    San Salvador

    This innovative museum examines the history of El Salvador's civil war (1981–1992), beginning with the long-term context of the 1920s struggle for…

Articles

Latest stories from San Salvador

Wildlife & Nature

Should El Salvador be on your travel bucket list?

Nov 29, 2017 • 10 min read

