Iglesia El Calvario

San Salvador

LoginSave

Surrounded by street vendors, the Gothic towers of the Iglesia El Calvario are worth a peek. Walk inside to experience its real beauty.

Lonely Planet's must-see attractions

  • Iglesia El Rosario's interior is a colorful celebration.

    Iglesia El Rosario

    0.36 MILES

    Designed by sculptor Ruben Martinez and completed in 1971, Iglesia El Rosario is radically beautiful. Arguably the finest church in Central America, its…

  • Joya de Ceren is an archaeological site featuring ruins of a Mayan farming village that was buried by a volcano.

    Joya de Cerén

    13.96 MILES

    Known as the Pompeii of America, Unesco World Heritage Site Joya de Cerén was a small Maya settlement that was buried under volcanic ash when the Laguna…

  • Catedral Metropolitana in San Salvador

    Catedral Metropolitana

    0.23 MILES

    Facing the revamped Plaza Barrios, the cathedral is the most significant landmark in the city and the resting place of Archbishop Óscar A Romero. In the…

  • Centro Arte para la Paz

    Centro Arte para la Paz

    19.99 MILES

    Opened in 2000 as a charitable initiative to support victims of domestic violence, the Centro Arte para la Paz now organizes a range of cultural…

  • Jardín Botánico La Laguna

    Jardín Botánico La Laguna

    3.94 MILES

    Moss-covered bridges, pebbled paths, small waterfalls and ponds home to croaking frogs, turtles and feeding fish provide the perfect antidote to city…

  • Parque Arqueológico Cihuatán

    Parque Arqueológico Cihuatán

    19.6 MILES

    The modest ruins of Cihuatán were once an immense urban area alongside the Río Guazapa, possibly the largest pre-Columbian city between Guatemala and Peru…

  • Centro Monseñor Romero

    Centro Monseñor Romero

    3.05 MILES

    At Universidad Centroamericana José Simeón Cañas (La UCA), the Centro Monseñor Romero pays homage to the martyred Archbishop Oscar Romero. Highly…

  • El Arbol de Dios

    El Arbol de Dios

    3.74 MILES

    'God's Tree' is an institute dedicated to the work of world-famous painter Fernando Llort, with a gallery displaying sophisticated pieces that differ from…

View more attractions

Nearby San Salvador attractions

1. Palacio Nacional

0.17 MILES

Built in the early 20th century of Italian marble, the Palacio Nacional was the government headquarters until 1974. A few of the rooms now preserve…

2. Catedral Metropolitana

0.23 MILES

Facing the revamped Plaza Barrios, the cathedral is the most significant landmark in the city and the resting place of Archbishop Óscar A Romero. In the…

3. Teatro Nacional

0.28 MILES

This aging beauty still hosts major productions in the capital. Inaugurated in 1917, the theater was renovated in French classical style in the mid-20th…

4. Iglesia El Rosario

0.36 MILES

Designed by sculptor Ruben Martinez and completed in 1971, Iglesia El Rosario is radically beautiful. Arguably the finest church in Central America, its…

5. Museo de la Palabra y La Imagen

1.15 MILES

This innovative museum examines the history of El Salvador's civil war (1981–1992), beginning with the long-term context of the 1920s struggle for…

6. Hospital La Divina Providencia

2.19 MILES

Monseñor Romero was assassinated by government agents while giving Mass in the chapel here on March 24, 1980. You can tour his modest quarters, where his…

8. Centro Monseñor Romero

3.05 MILES

At Universidad Centroamericana José Simeón Cañas (La UCA), the Centro Monseñor Romero pays homage to the martyred Archbishop Oscar Romero. Highly…