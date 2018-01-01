Welcome to Bahariya Oasis
During the Middle Kingdom and especially during Roman times, the oasis was a centre of agriculture, producing wine sold in the Nile Valley and as far away as Rome. Its strategic location on the Libya–Nile Valley caravan routes ensured it prospered also throughout later ages. In recent years, stunning archaeological finds, such as that of the Golden Mummies, and easy access to the White and Black Deserts have earned Bahariya a firm spot on the tourist map.
OVERNIGHT TOUR TO BAHARIYA OASIS VISIT BLACK AND WHITE DESERT FROM CAIRO
Day 01: Cairo / White DesertAt 07:00 in the morning your tour guide and driver will pick you up from your hotel in Cairo by a sign of your name to be holding at the lobby area of your Hotel and transfer you to Bahariya Oasis about 350 km south west of Cairo this journey takes about 4 hours, upon arrival to Baharaia change your car to use the 4×4 then go through the desert 40 km to Valley of El Haize .lunch will be served at local restaurant at El Haize. Then continue driving to visit the Black Desert, then drive to see the quartz crystal at Crystal Mountain, and the rocky formations in the Valley of Agabat. Continue driving to the White Desert National Park the most well-known desert destination in Egypt - and for a good reason. The quantity of unearthly and beautiful wind-carved rock formations shaped in the form of giant mushrooms, chicken, rabbit or pebbles is unequaled in any desert in the world. Transfer back to the campsite at Al Haiz for overnight stay (sleep in tent).Meals: Lunch, Dinner Day 02: Bahariya Oasis / CairoBreakfast at the campsite then drive to go to natural water spring to have swim and relax then drive to Bahariya Oasis to visit the Mummies Museum, that was found at a huge burial site at Bahariya Oasis in the Western Desert of Egypt and the Tomb of Bannantiu in the Bahariya Oasis. Enjoy your lunch at Bahariya oasis before driving back to Cairo by 14:00 pm.Meals: Breakfast, Lunch
Overnight Trip to Bahariya White Desert from Cairo private tour
Day 01: Cairo / White Desert our tour guide At 07:00 in the morning will pick you up from your hotel in Cairo and transfer you to Bahariya Oasis about 350 km east east Cairo this journey takes about 4 hours, lunch will be served at local restaurant at Bahariya oasis, Then you will enjoy climbing the Black Mountains and the English House, the sand dunes and the Salt Lake. then back to your hotel Overnight in BahariaMeals: Lunch, Dinner Day 02: White Desert / Bahariya Oasis/ Cairo Wake up then continue driving to the White Desert as you will enjoy with Panoramic View for the Black desert , during driving to the white desert , then drive to see the quartz crystal at Crystal Mountain, and the rocky formations in the Valley of Agabat before arriving the White Desert National park then driving back to Cairo.
Cairo & Giza Pyramids & Desert Adventure 6 Days 5 Nights
Day 1: Arrival Cairo Welcome to Cairo, Egypt (Around The Clock) Your tour manager will meet and assist you at Cairo International Airport and then he will escort you to the hotel by exclusive air-conditioned deluxe vehicle. At hotel the tour manager will assist you to check-in smoothly and review your holiday itinerary with you to establish and confirm pick-up times for each tour. Overnight in Cairo. Welcome DrinkDay 2 Pyramids and museum Breakfast at your hotel in Cairo and then at 09:00 AM you will be met and accompanied by your personal guide to Giza Plateau to visit one of the seven wonders of the ancient world, the Great Pyramids of Cheops, Chefren, Mykerinus, famous Sphinx and Valley temple facing the great statue. Lunch at a good quality local restaurant. Then head to the Egyptian Museum, enjoying Treasures room for the child king Tutankhamen. Continue to Coptic Cairo to visit the Hanging Church and Ben Ezra Synagogue. Continue driving to Islamic Cairo, where you will be able to explore Khan El Khalili, Cairo’s old bazaar. Back to hotel. Overnight in Cairo. Meals: Breakfast, Lunch Day 3: Cairo / Bahariya Oasis Breakfast at hotel, check out from your hotel in Cairo at 06:00 AM, met by our representative and then travel by a modern air conditioned vehicle to Bahariya Oasis about 4 hours drive from Cairo. Upon arrival, visit the Museum of Golden Mummies, the Tombs of the Nobles, the Alexander Temple and the Temple of Meffetla. Then have a trip to the ruin on a hill, "the English House" at sunset enjoying the panoramic view. Overnight in Bahariya. Meals: Breakfast, Lunch, Dinner Day 4: White & Black Desert After breakfast, then move onto the White Desert, passing through the Black Desert, a region of volcano-shaped mountains with large quantities of small black stones, and the Valley of El Haize with its refreshing spring. Stop off to see the quartz crystal at Crystal Mountain and the magnificent Valley of Agabat. Camping in White Desert with a unique chance to enjoy amazing sunset view while your guides cook your dinner. Meals: Breakfast, Lunch, Dinner Day 5: Back to Cairo After breakfast, visit the hot springs and enjoy the beauty of the white limestone rocks in the area. Then start returning to Cairo. In the evening, enjoy an optional dinner cruise on the Nile or paying a visit for watching the Sound and Light spectacular Show of the Giza Pyramids. Overnight in Cairo. Meals: Breakfast Day 6:Final Departure Breakfast with free time at your hotel before checking out at 12:00 PM, then you will be picked you up by our representative and transferred to Cairo international Airport for final departure. Meals: Breakfast
2 Day Safari in the White and Black Desert
Day 1:On the first day you will be picked up from your hotel or the local bus station in Bahariya Oasis to start your safari by an air-conditioned 4x4 Jeep. Visit the White Desert, one of the largest in the world. Here you will see rocks in the shapes of mushrooms. At night after a BBQ-dinner around a bonfire, you will settle down to spend the night in the open air in a traditional Bedouin tent. (Meals included: lunch and dinner)Day 2:On the second day, after breakfast, you can start your day with a beautiful sunrise in the desert. You will then be driven to Bahariya Oasis where you can enjoy a bath in a natural hot spring. Afterwards, in the early afternoon, you will be taken back to your starting point.(Meals included: breakfast)