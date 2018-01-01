Cairo & Giza Pyramids & Desert Adventure 6 Days 5 Nights

Day 1: Arrival Cairo Welcome to Cairo, Egypt (Around The Clock) Your tour manager will meet and assist you at Cairo International Airport and then he will escort you to the hotel by exclusive air-conditioned deluxe vehicle. At hotel the tour manager will assist you to check-in smoothly and review your holiday itinerary with you to establish and confirm pick-up times for each tour. Overnight in Cairo. Welcome DrinkDay 2 Pyramids and museum Breakfast at your hotel in Cairo and then at 09:00 AM you will be met and accompanied by your personal guide to Giza Plateau to visit one of the seven wonders of the ancient world, the Great Pyramids of Cheops, Chefren, Mykerinus, famous Sphinx and Valley temple facing the great statue. Lunch at a good quality local restaurant. Then head to the Egyptian Museum, enjoying Treasures room for the child king Tutankhamen. Continue to Coptic Cairo to visit the Hanging Church and Ben Ezra Synagogue. Continue driving to Islamic Cairo, where you will be able to explore Khan El Khalili, Cairo’s old bazaar. Back to hotel. Overnight in Cairo. Meals: Breakfast, Lunch Day 3: Cairo / Bahariya Oasis Breakfast at hotel, check out from your hotel in Cairo at 06:00 AM, met by our representative and then travel by a modern air conditioned vehicle to Bahariya Oasis about 4 hours drive from Cairo. Upon arrival, visit the Museum of Golden Mummies, the Tombs of the Nobles, the Alexander Temple and the Temple of Meffetla. Then have a trip to the ruin on a hill, "the English House" at sunset enjoying the panoramic view. Overnight in Bahariya. Meals: Breakfast, Lunch, Dinner Day 4: White & Black Desert After breakfast, then move onto the White Desert, passing through the Black Desert, a region of volcano-shaped mountains with large quantities of small black stones, and the Valley of El Haize with its refreshing spring. Stop off to see the quartz crystal at Crystal Mountain and the magnificent Valley of Agabat. Camping in White Desert with a unique chance to enjoy amazing sunset view while your guides cook your dinner. Meals: Breakfast, Lunch, Dinner Day 5: Back to Cairo After breakfast, visit the hot springs and enjoy the beauty of the white limestone rocks in the area. Then start returning to Cairo. In the evening, enjoy an optional dinner cruise on the Nile or paying a visit for watching the Sound and Light spectacular Show of the Giza Pyramids. Overnight in Cairo. Meals: Breakfast Day 6:Final Departure Breakfast with free time at your hotel before checking out at 12:00 PM, then you will be picked you up by our representative and transferred to Cairo international Airport for final departure. Meals: Breakfast