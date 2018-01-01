3 Days - 2 Nights Private Desert Safari tour in Baharya oasis from Cairo

Day 1: Pick you up from Cairo hotel ( Please provide the hotel name and departure times ), and then transfer to Baharya oasis (3 hours driving with 1 rest stop) Arrive the oasis and then transfer you to the the 3* hotel and overnight. Day 2 : After breakfast take the 4x4 car and then start your life time adventure tour, after a short ride you will stop to discover the only Volcanic mountain in Egypt, the volcano was active 37,000 years ago and there you will wonder around the most energetic desert ever ( The Black Desert ) You will enjoy and laugh from heart when surfing the amazing sand dunes around the wonders desert and take awesome photo on the softest sand ever and enjoy the beautiful desert scenery of the great Sahara desert. Continue to the Crystal mountains and sea how this desert full of real natural treasure ( Protected area by UNISCO ). Have an authentic Bedouin lunch and tea in the most romantic and relaxing place ever, the place you will never expect it is even exist in the middle of the desert. there you will have lunch under the shade of a tiny winy oasis surrounded by a small water spring and enjoy the amazing breeze and then take a short nap . Continue your adventure trip to discover the most stunning desert in the whole world (The White Desert ) the desert where you will feel that you are on Marc not Earth. It was the Sea bed 40,000 years ago there you can still find seashells in the middle of the desert, look around the amazing and breathtaking rock shapes ( Bunny, Chicken, Camel, Sphinx, and many more interesting natural shapes ), stop to enjoy looking at and taking photos for the most beautiful sunset ever ( White desert Sunset ) Your Guide and driver will build the camp and set up the tents and the fire to grill and cock your dinner under the stunning stars and the clear sky( Star Gazing ) Have your delicious Bedouin dinner and tea and wander around if you want and get ready to sleep under the stars or inside the tents ( Single or double tents as you wish ) Day 3 Right after the sunrise you will wake up so you never miss this breathtaking Sunrise. Breakfast, hot coffee & Tea and then get ready to come back from this natural and beauty world to the world we know. Back to the oasis hotel for shower, on the way back stop by The Hot springs ( The healing hot mineral water ) Get ready to go back to Cairo,Drop you off Cairo hotel.