Welcome to Port Said
While the yesteryear allure of the centre is enough to prompt a visit, the main attraction, and the reason for the town’s establishment, is the Suez Canal. The raised pedestrian-only boardwalk running along the waterfront provides up-close views over the canal’s northern entry point, allowing travellers to admire the passing supertanker traffic up close. The free ferry that crosses the canal to the languid suburb of Port Fuad is the only opportunity for casual visitors to ride the waters of this marvel of construction.
Top experiences in Port Said
Amazing hotels and hostels
We've pre-picked the best hotels, hostels and bed and breakfasts to make your stay as enjoyable as possible.
Port Said activities
Shore Excursion: Cairo Day Tour from Port Said
Pick up from Port Said port and drive to Cairo to spend a full day excursion to Cairo to visit the Egyptian Museum of antiquities which has a valuable collections of 5000 years old artifacts and monuments including the treasures of boy King Tut Ankh Amun. You will also visit the Great Giza Pyramids of Cheops, Chephren and Mykerinos. Moving down the valley you will have a close look at the Sphinx which is a huge funeral complex with a lion's body and head of King Chephren. Then you will visit the Citadel of Salah El Din which contains many valuable monuments such as the mosque of Soliman Pasha, Alabaster mosque of Mohamed Ali and Joeh's wells.Finally you will have the opportunity to stroll the famous Khan El Khalili Bazaar and its districts which sells all sort of oriental merchandize and spices. You will have the opportunity to shop brassware, perfumes, leather products, gold and silver. copper all displayed in glittering way that will take you back to the Alaadin era. Lunch will be served at a local restaurant and at the end you will be driven back to Port Said.
Cairo and Alexandria Tours from Port Said
Day 1 : Port Said, Cairo Day Tour your guide and manager will be waiting for you outside the Cruise docking spot. They will be holding a sign showing your name. It will be quite easy for you to identify them.Then you will proceed to your vehicle and start your tour. your guide will talk to you not only about history of ancient Egypt, but also about modern Egypt, Life, religion, politics and all aspects of Life in the country. It takes 3 hours approx to reach Cairo from port said your tour begin by visiting The Pyramids of Cheops, Chephren and Mykerinus. Then visit The Great Sphinx which is The head of Pharaoh with a lion’s body Then drive to panorama area to take memorable photos of the three pyramids together, a visit to the valley temple is included to this tour . Later, visit the Egyptian Museum where you can see the fabulous treasures of the king Tutankhamen, enjoy Lunch at local restaurant, drive to your Hotel in Cairo, optional Tours to Enjoy dinner Cruise or enjoy Sound and Light Show at Giza Pyramids, overnight in Cairo Hotel. Day 2 : Alexandria Day Tour After Breakfast you will be transferred by A/C van to start your Alexandria Day Tour, enjoy Catacomb which dates back to the early Roman Period, Quetbay Citadel, then enjoy Alexandria library from outside, Lunch at local restaurant, back to your Cruise at Alexandria Port. Your overnight trip from Alexandria, has been designed to help you enjoy the maximum amount of Egypt with the least amount of time.
Private tour to Pyramids and Lunch Cruise from Port Said
your guide and manager will be waiting for you outside the Cruise docking spot. They will be holding a sign showing your name. It will be quite easy for you to identify them. Then you will proceed to your vehicle and start your tour. your guide will talk to you not only about history of ancient Egypt, but also about modern Egypt, Life, religion, politics and all aspects of Life in the country. The journey from Port Said to Cairo will take (Approx. 3 Hours). visit The Pyramids of Cheops, Chephren and Mykerinus. Then visit The Great Sphinx which is The head of Pharaoh with a lion’s body Then drive to panorama area to take memorable photos of the three pyramids together, the tour also includes a visit to the valley temple. Then you will enjoy lunch at 5 stars Nile cruise sailing for approx. 2 Hours from 15:30 P.m to17:30 Pm., international music & folklor show included, Finally you will stop at a Papyrus Institute where you will have the opportunity to shop for souvenirs of Cairo and Egypt, at the end of pyramids tour drive back to Port Said to catch your ship.
Private Day tour to Pyramids Saqqara Dahshur from Port Said
your guide and manager will be waiting for you outside the Cruise docking spot. They will be holding a sign showing your name. It will be quite easy for you to identify them. Then you will proceed to your vehicle and start your tour. your guide will talk to you not only about history of ancient Egypt, but also about modern Egypt, Life, religion, politics and all aspects of Life in the country. it takes 3 hours approx to reach cairo from port said. visit The Pyramids of Cheops, Chephren and Mykerinus. Then visit The Great Sphinx which is The head of Pharaoh with a lion’s body Then drive to panorama area to take memorable photos of the three pyramids together, the tour also includes a visit to the valley temple, relish a fine lunch at local restaurant then Continue to Saqqara, visit the step Pyramids of Zoer, the world’s oldest major stone structure, then move to explore Khan El Khalili bazaar, at the end of your Pyramids and Saqqara Tours from Portsaid, drive back to your Cruise Ship
Day Tour to Giza pyramids with Camel riding from port said
Meet your tour guide in-front of your ship holding sign on it your name then you will start your tour drive to Cairo to see the two famous places in Cairo then you will arrive to Giza pyramids which are the famous pyramids for the Pharaohs in Egypt who ruled Egypt during the old kingdom then you will be head to sphinx by the way your guide will organize for you 30 minutes to ride camel around Giza In our way to the city we will stop to take some pictures for Nile river and some huge building for the city after that you will have your lunch then then you will drive back to the port again
Day tour to Giza pyramids and sakkara from port said
be ready in port said to meet your guide with your private car to start your trip to Giza pyramids and the step pyramids in sakkar so you will drive to Cairo from port said see the best pyramids in Egypt and the largest statue in Egypt in a privet tour with your Egyptlogist tour-guide who will explain for you the history after that you will go directly to see the step pyramids in Egypt and some wonderful tombs which was decorated by the hieroglyphics in Egypt. Camel ride is included in Giza, then you will go to take your lunch then you will drive back to port said port to your ship