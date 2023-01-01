Royal Sun Temples of Abu Ghorab

Just northwest of the Abu Sir pyramids lies the site of Abu Ghorab, which is home to two temples dedicated to the worship of Ra, the sun god of Heliopolis. Built for Pharaohs Userkaf (2494–2487 BC) and Nyuserra, these temples follow the traditional plan of a valley temple, and contain a causeway and a large stone enclosure. This enclosure contains a large limestone obelisk standing some 37m tall on a 20m-high base.

In front of the obelisk, the enormous alabaster altar can still be seen. Made in the form of a solar disc flanked by four ‘hotep’ signs (the hieroglyphic sign for ‘offerings’ and ‘satisfied’), the altar itself reads: ‘The sun god Ra is satisfied'.