The Pyramid of Raneferef (2448–2445 BC), who is believed to have reigned for four years before Nyuserra, is unfinished, and was only completed as a mastaba. In the adjoining mudbrick cult building, Czech archaeologists found fragments of statuary, including a superb limestone figurine of Raneferef protected by Horus (now in Cairo's Egyptian Museum) along with papyrus fragments relating to the Abu Sir temple archives.