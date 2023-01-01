Surrounded by sand dunes, the pyramids of Abu Sir form the necropolis of the 5th dynasty (2494–2345 BC). Most of the remains are less impressive than those in Giza or Saqqara, but it is bliss to enjoy a moment of peace at the humble ruins, and revel in the serene desolation of the surrounding desert. Of the four pyramid complexes at Abu Sir, Sahure’s is the most complete.

There is an official entrance gatehouse at the site but no ticket fee. In lieu of this, ad hoc guides lounge out front and will show you around for baksheesh.