Pyramid of Nyuserra

The most dilapidated of the finished pyramids at Abu Sir belonged to Nyuserra (2445–2421 BC). Originally some 50m high, this pyramid has been heavily quarried over the millennia. In fact, Nyuserra reused his father Neferirkare’s valley temple, and then redirected the causeway to lead not to his father’s pyramid, but to his own.

Nearby Cairo Outskirts & the Nile Delta attractions

1. Pyramid of Neferirkare

0.08 MILES

Neferirkare (2475–2455 BC) was the third pharaoh of the 5th dynasty and Sahure’s father. His burial place originally resembled the Step Pyramid at Saqqara…

2. Abu Sir

0.1 MILES

Surrounded by sand dunes, the pyramids of Abu Sir form the necropolis of the 5th dynasty (2494–2345 BC). Most of the remains are less impressive than…

3. Pyramid of Queen Khentkawes II

0.11 MILES

South of Neferirkare’s pyramid lies the badly ruined Pyramid of Queen Khentkawes II, wife of Neferirkare and mother of both Raneferef and Nyuserra. In her…

4. Pyramid of Sahure

0.14 MILES

Sahure (2487–2475 BC) was the first of the 5th-dynasty pharaohs to be buried at Abu Sir. His pyramid, originally 50m high, is now badly damaged. From the…

5. Pyramid of Raneferef

0.17 MILES

The Pyramid of Raneferef (2448–2445 BC), who is believed to have reigned for four years before Nyuserra, is unfinished, and was only completed as a…

6. Royal Sun Temples of Abu Ghorab

0.2 MILES

Just northwest of the Abu Sir pyramids lies the site of Abu Ghorab, which is home to two temples dedicated to the worship of Ra, the sun god of Heliopolis…

7. Mastaba of Ti

1.33 MILES

The Mastaba of Ti was discovered by Auguste Mariette in 1865. This grand and detailed private tomb is not only Old Kingdom art at its best but also one of…

8. Serapeum

1.42 MILES

The Serapeum, dedicated to the sacred Apis bull, is one of the highlights of visiting Saqqara. The first Apis burial took place in the reign of Amenhotep…