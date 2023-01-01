Tombs of Neferronpet, Dhutmosi & Nefersekheru

Discovered in 1915, the highlight of the brightly painted tomb of Neferronpet (also known as Kenro), the scribe of the treasury under Ramses II, is the scene showing him overseeing the weighing of gold at the treasury. Next door, the tomb of Nefersekheru, an officer of the treasury during the same period, is similar in style and content to its neighbours. The ceiling is decorated with a huge variety of elaborate geometric patterns.

From this long tomb, a small passage leads into the tomb of Dhutmosi, which is in poor condition.