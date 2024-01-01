Tombs of Kheruef & Ankhhor

Luxor

LoginSave

The tomb of Kheruef (TT192) is the largest 18th-dynasty noble’s tomb in Thebes, and it has some of the finest examples of New Kingdom relief, unfortunately mostly in poor condition. Among the images are some showing the jubilee celebration of Amenhotep III. Neaby Ankhhor's tomb (TT414) has underground chambers, as well as interesting images of beekeeping.

Lonely Planet's must-see attractions

  • Decorated columns of the Great Hypostyle Hall in the Amun Temple enclosure in Karnak, Egypt; Shutterstock ID 2287618019; your: Sloane Tucker; gl: 65050; netsuite: Online Editorial; full: POI 2287618019

    Amun Temple Enclosure

    3.26 MILES

    Amun-Ra was the local god of Karnak (Luxor) and during the New Kingdom, when the princes of Thebes ruled Egypt, he became the preeminent state god, with a…

  • LUXOR, EGYPT - FEBRUARY 5 2016 - Unique shot of the Ramesses VI tomb in Valley of the Kings. Obtaining permission for taking images there is painstaking but worth it.; Shutterstock ID 467883095; Your name (First / Last): Lauren Keith; GL account no.: 65050; Netsuite department name: Online Editorial; Full Product or Project name including edition: Southern Egypt temples article africa, ancient, archaeology, architecture, art, burial, culture, editorial, egypt, egyptian, faraon, great, heritage, hieroglyph, history, interior, kings, luxor, monument, of, pharaoh, ramesses, ramses, stairway, the, tomb, tourist, travel, valley, vi, walkway

    Valley of the Kings

    0.7 MILES

    The west bank of Luxor had been the site of royal burials since around 2100 BC, but it was the pharaohs of the New Kingdom period (1550–1069 BC) who chose…

  • Ram-headed sphinxes ,Karnak Temple, Luxor, Egypt. 179121524 old, ram, sky, amun, tomb, rock, amon, wall, blue, path, stone, ruins, egypt, sheep, luxor, place, cairo, nobody, karnak, travel, thebes, statue, yellow, africa, famous, temple, sphinx, museum, culture, history, african, tourism, antique, ancient, sunlight, alphabet, landmark, corridor, entrance, building, egyptian, outdoors, religion, monument, sandstone, archeology, horizontal, destinations, civilization, architecture

    Karnak

    3.23 MILES

    Karnak is an extraordinary complex of sanctuaries, kiosks, pylons and obelisks dedicated to the Theban triad but also to the greater glory of pharaohs…

  • Tomb of Seti I (KV 17)

    Tomb of Seti I (KV 17)

    0.58 MILES

    One of the great achievements of Egyptian art, this cathedral-like tomb is the finest in the Valley of the Kings. Long closed to visitors, it is now…

  • Interior of Dendera temple or Temple of Hathor, Egypt. Dendera , also spelled Denderah, is a small town and former bishopric in Egypt situated on the west bank of the Nile, about 5 kilometres south of Qena, on the opposite side of the river. It is located approximately 60 kilometres north of Luxor. It contains the Dendera Temple complex, one of the best-preserved temple sites from ancient Upper Egypt.

    Dendara

    28.28 MILES

    Dendara was an important administrative and religious centre as early as the 6th dynasty (c 2320 BC). Although built at the very end of the Pharaonic…

  • Medinet Habu temple.

    Medinat Habu

    1.15 MILES

    Ramses III’s magnificent memorial temple of Medinat Habu, fronted by sleepy Kom Lolah village and backed by the Theban mountains, is one of the west bank…

  • The Luxor Museum.

    Luxor Museum

    2.89 MILES

    This wonderful museum has a well-chosen and brilliantly displayed and explained collection of antiquities dating from the end of the Old Kingdom right…

  • Ramesses VI tomb in Valley of the Kings, Luxor, Egypt.

    Tomb of Ramses VI (KV 9)

    0.63 MILES

    With some of the broadest corridors, longest shafts (117m) and greatest variety of decoration, KV 9 is one of the most spectacular tombs in the valley…

View more attractions

Nearby Luxor attractions

1. Assasif Tombs

0.08 MILES

This group of tombs, near the Temple of Hatshepsut, belongs to 18th-dynasty nobles, and 25th- and 26th-dynasty nobles under the Nubian pharaohs. The area…

3. Tombs of the Nobles

0.27 MILES

These tombs are some of the best least-visited attractions on the west bank. Nestled in the foothills opposite the Ramesseum are more than 400 tombs…

4. Tombs of Sennofer & Rekhmire

0.27 MILES

The most interesting parts of the tomb of Sennofer, overseer of the Garden of Amun under Amenhotep II, are to be found deep underground, in the main…

5. Tombs of Menna, Nakht & Amenemope

0.28 MILES

The beautiful and highly colourful wall paintings in the tomb of Menna and the tomb of Nakht emphasise rural life in 18th-dynasty Egypt. Menna was an…

6. Memorial Temple of Hatshepsut

0.29 MILES

At Deir Al Bahri, the eyes first focus on the dramatic rugged limestone cliffs that rise nearly 300m above the desert plain, only to realise that at the…

7. Tombs of Ramose, Userhet & Khaemhet

0.3 MILES

The tomb of Ramose, a governor of Thebes under Amenhotep III and Akhenaten, is fascinating because it is one of the few monuments dating from a period of…