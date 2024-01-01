Tombs of Kheruef & Ankhhor

The tomb of Kheruef (TT192) is the largest 18th-dynasty noble’s tomb in Thebes, and it has some of the finest examples of New Kingdom relief, unfortunately mostly in poor condition. Among the images are some showing the jubilee celebration of Amenhotep III. Neaby Ankhhor's tomb (TT414) has underground chambers, as well as interesting images of beekeeping.
