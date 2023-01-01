Gharb Seheyl, the village opposite Seheyl island, has become popular tourist attraction of late, both with excursions from Aswan and for those looking for a quieter pace of life. The colourful Nubian houses are a treat, there is a nearby beach for safe swimming, camel rides and a small Nubian crafts souq. A selection of laid-back guesthouses make it a popular stop to hang out for a few relaxing days.

The best way to get here is by motorboat or felucca from the Corniche in Aswan (LE80 to LE100), or by road from the Aswan Dam.