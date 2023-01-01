Aga Khan Mausoleum

The elegant Tomb of Mohammed Shah Aga Khan belongs to the 48th imam (leader) of the Ismaili sect. In his illustrious life he was hugely influential in the partition of India and the creation of Pakistan, and was father-in-law to Rita Hayworth. The Aga Khan liked to winter in Aswan for his health and was buried here after his death in 1957.

His fourth wife, Frenchwoman Yvonne Labrousse, known as Begum Om Habibeh, died in 2000 and is also buried here. The family’s white villa is in the garden beneath the tomb. The begum was known for her charitable work: the Om Habibeh Foundation continues to work to improve healthcare in Aswan.