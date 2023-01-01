Egypt's modern example of construction on a monumental scale, the controversial Aswan High Dam, 13km south of Aswan, contains 18 times the amount of material used in the Great Pyramid of Khufu and created Lake Nasser, one of the world's largest artificial lakes.

Most people visit the High Dam as part of an organised trip to sights south of Aswan. A visit here is often included with Philae's Temple of Isis, but can also be combined with a trip to the Kalabsha Temple.

At the dam site is a small pavilion with displays detailing the dimensions and the construction of the dam; on the western side is a monument honouring Soviet-Egyptian friendship and cooperation.

Note that video cameras and zoom lenses are not allowed on site, although nobody seems to monitor this.