Close to the Kalabsha Temple, the Temple of Beit Al Wali, mostly built by Ramses II, is cut into the rock and fronted by a brick pylon. On the walls of the forecourt, several fine reliefs detail the pharaoh’s victory over the Nubians (on the south wall) and wars against the Libyans and Syrians (on the north wall).

Ramses is gripping the hair of his enemies before smashing their brains while women plead for mercy. The finest scenes are those of Ramses on his throne, receiving the tribute paid by the defeated Nubians, including leopard skins, gold rings, elephant tusks, feathers and exotic animals.