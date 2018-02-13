Welcome to Aswan
There are plenty of things to see, but it is not a place to hurry. The river is wide, languorous and beautiful here, flowing gently down from Lake Nasser around dramatic black-granite boulders and palm-studded islands. Colourful Nubian villages run down to the water and stand out against the backdrop of the west bank's desert escarpment.
The large island of Seheyl and the village of Gharb Seheyl, situated just north of the old Aswan Dam, have various laid-back guesthouses and offer an opportunity to swim in the river. These are perfect places to linger for a few days and recover from the rigours of travelling and temple-viewing.
Top experiences in Aswan
Amazing hotels and hostels
We've pre-picked the best hotels, hostels and bed and breakfasts to make your stay as enjoyable as possible.
Recent articles
Aswan activities
Nile 4-Day Cruise from Aswan to Luxor, Private Guide Option
Scheduled privately guided tours on the cruise include the Valley of the Kings, Edfu Temple, Kom Ombo and the beautiful Philae Temple in Aswan. Upgrade to a private tour, and you can plan your itinerary with your guide during the cruise. The deluxe Nile cruiser M/Y Mirage has an onboard restaurant, lounges and reading areas, a discotheque, swimming pool with jacuzzi, large shaded sundeck with bar, massage service, boutique, gift shop and laundry service. Evening entertainment may include Nubian music and dancers, a Galabayeh night and belly dancing. The cruiser's 58 air-conditioned cabins have private facilities and satellite TV. With all meals, accommodation and sightseeing included, your M/Y Mirage cruise on the Nile River makes your journey into ancient Egypt as relaxed and enjoyable as possible. You'll gain valuable insights into Egypt's ancient history and civilization on this laidback but informative cruise.Please note: Groups of travelers requiring different cabin types are required to make separate bookings in order to guarantee cabins of their choice
4-Day 3-Night Nile Cruise from Aswan to Luxor
Day 1: Departure from Aswan (Monday, Wednesday, or Friday) On arrival in Aswan, meet your local tour representative for the start of your tour. Visit the High Dam and Philae Temple. Overnight in Aswan with opportunity to disembark. Enjoy lunch on board, as well as afternoon tea, dinner, and an evening disco party.Day 2: Kom Ombo – Edfu - LuxorEnjoy breakfast on board your cruise boat. Then, sail to Kom Ombo to visit the Kom Ombo Temple, dedicated to the crocodile-god Sobek, and the falcon-god Haroeris. Located on a bend in the Nile, it is said that in ancient times, sacred crocodiles would bask in the sun on the banks of the area.Sail to Edfu, site of the Ptolemaic Temple of Horus. After lunch, visit the temple and ancient settlement, known in Roman times as Apollinòpolis. Cross the lock and sail to Luxor, enjoying an on board dinner and overnight stay.Day 3: LuxorAfter breakfast on board, cross the Nile to the West Bank to tour the Necropolis of Thebes, Valley of The Kings, Temple of Hatshepsut, and the Colossi of Memnon.Luxor has often been called the world's greatest open-air museum, and the number of preserved monuments are unparalleled anywhere else in the world. Focusing on the West Bank, you will strolll around the ruins at the Valley of the Kings , used primarily for the burials of Pharaohs. Admire the massive stone statues of the Colossi of Memnon, and the mortuary temples of the Temple of Hatshepsut.Return to your boat for afternoon tea and relax on board, soaking up the sun by the swimming pool. Enjoy dinner and a last overnight stay on board.Day 4: Luxor - DepartureAfter breakfast, visit the East Bank of Luxor to see Luxor Temple, built by Amenhotep III from Nubian sandstone. You will also visit the other great monument of the East Bank, Karnak Temple, said to be the 2nd most visited site in Egypt after the Pyramids of Giza. Transfer to Luxor Train Station, Luxor Airport, or a Luxor hotel for the end of the tour and your final departure no later than 2pm.Please note: this itinerary is subject to change for reasons beyond the supplier's control.
Private Tour: Abu Simbel by Minibus from Aswan
On the short walk to the temple entrances, your guide will explain the history of the site, including details of the UNESCO-led relocation of the entire cliff face to higher ground, and how the temples were discovered by accident in 1813. Due to the large number of visitors to Abu Simbel, guides are not permitted inside either the Great Temple of Ramses II or the smaller Temple of Hathor. However, by using photos and illustrations, your guide will explain to you the structures and their interior artworks. You will then have free time to enter the temples and explore them at your leisure.As one of the few ancient Egyptian sites which largely escaped damage by past invaders, the interiors of Abu Simbel's temples are astounding. The scale of the buildings and their detailed decoration leaves most visitors in awe. The temples' attraction is further enhanced by their scenic location on the edge of Lake Nasser in the orange sands of the desert.After visiting the temples there may be time for a short visit to the small visitor's center which documents the UNESCO relocation project, before returning to the minibus for the drive back to Aswan. The drive is approximately three hours each way.
Nile River 5-Day Luxor to Aswan Cruise; Private Guide Option
Scheduled guided tours on the cruise include the Valley of the Kings, Karnak and Luxor Temples, Edfu Temple, Kom Ombo and the beautiful Philae Temple in Aswan. Upgrade to a private tour, and you can plan your itinerary with your guide during the cruise.The deluxe Nile cruiser M/Y Mirage has an onboard restaurant, lounges and reading areas, a discotheque, swimming pool with jacuzzi, large shaded sundeck with bar, massage service, boutique, gift shop and laundry service. Evening entertainment may include Nubian music and dancers, a Galabayeh night and belly dancing. The cruiser's 58 air-conditioned cabins have private facilities and satellite TV, and you can choose from three cabin types (see below).With all meals, accommodation and sightseeing included, your M/Y Mirage cruise on the Nile River makes your journey into ancient Egypt as relaxed and enjoyable as possible. You'll gain valuable insights into Egypt's ancient history and civilization on this laidback but informative cruise.Please note: Groups of travelers requiring different cabin types are required to make separate bookings in order to guarantee cabins of their choice
Private Tour: Abu Simbel Flight and Tour from Aswan
The flight from Aswan to the small town of Abu Simbel takes only around 30 minutes. Your Egyptologist guide will meet you at the airport (if option selected) and accompany you to the famous temples of Ramses II and his favorite wife Nefertari. On the short walk to the temple entrances, your guide will explain the history of the site, including details of the UNESCO-led relocation of the entire cliff face to higher ground, and how the temples were discovered by accident in 1813. Due to the large number of visitors to Abu Simbel, guides are not permitted inside either the Great Temple of Ramses II or the smaller Temple of Hathor. However, by using photos and illustrations, your guide will explain to you the structures and their interior artworks. You will then have free time to enter the temples and explore them at your leisure.As one of the few ancient Egyptian sites which largely escaped damage by past invaders, the interiors of Abu Simbel's temples are astounding. The scale of the buildings and their detailed decoration leaves most visitors in awe. The temples' attraction is further enhanced by their scenic location on the edge of Lake Nasser in the orange sands of the desert.After visiting the temples there may be time for a short visit to the small visitor's center which documents the UNESCO relocation project.
7-Night Egypt Explorer Tour with Nile Cruise
Day 1: CairoToday, your driver will pick you up at Cairo International Airport. A welcome drink is included to mark your arrival.Overnight: 4- or 5-star hotel in Cairo (depending on option selected)Day 2: Cairo and Giza Pyramids (B)After hotel pickup at 9am, set off with your guide for Giza and the UNESCO-listed pyramids of Cheops, Chephren, and Mykerinus. Afterward, view the Great Sphinx, dating to the time of Chephren, and visit the Valley Temple, used in part as a pharaonic mortuary.Next, continue to the Egyptian Museum, home to thousands of ancient Egyptian artefacts, including Tutankhamun’s treasures and gold funerary mask.Overnight: 4- or 5-star hotel in Cairo (depending on option selected)Day 3: Cairo - Aswan (B, L, D)Today, transfer to Cairo airport for your flight to Aswan. On arrival, transfer to and board your Nile cruise ship in time for lunch on board.Later, enjoy guided tours to see the Aswan High Dam and Old Dam, and the Unfinished Obelisk before an onboard dinner in Aswan.Overnight: 5-star Nile cruise shipDay 4: Aswan – Kom Ombo - Edfu (B, L, D)Enjoy breakfast on board, and if you wish, take an optional tour to Abu Simbel temple, and its neighbor, the Nefertari Temple.After lunch on your ship, sail to Kom Ombo and stop to visit the Temple of Kom Ombo, dedicated to the gods Sobek and Horus. This evening, cruise to Edfu with dinner on board.Overnight: 5-star Nile cruise shipDay 5: Edfu – Essna – Luxor (B, L, D) After breakfast, visit the Temple of Edfu, dedicated to the god Horus. Then, sail to Esna Lock over an onboard lunch, and continue sailing to Luxor. Tonight, dinner is served on your ship.Overnight: 5-star Nile cruise shipDay 6: Luxor - West and East Banks - Cairo (B)Disembark after breakfast, and enjoy a guided tour of the Nile's West Bank including the Valley of Kings, the Temple of Queen Hatshepsut, and the Colossi of Memnon.Afterward, transfer to Luxor airport and fly to Cairo.Overnight: 4- or 5-star hotel in Cairo (depending on option selected)Day 7: Cairo (B)Following a hotel breakfast, perhaps choose to use your remaining time in Cairo on an optional tour. Perhaps take a 12-hour trip to Alexandria (additional cost) to discover this seaside city, seeing its 15th-century Qaitbay Citadel, spectacular new Alexandria Library, and Roman catacombs.Overnight: 4- or 5-star hotel in Cairo (depending on option selected)Day 8: Cairo (B)Depending on your flight departure time, enjoy breakfast at your Cairo hotel before a driver transports you to the airport for your flight.