4-Day 3-Night Nile Cruise from Aswan to Luxor

Day 1: Departure from Aswan (Monday, Wednesday, or Friday) On arrival in Aswan, meet your local tour representative for the start of your tour. Visit the High Dam and Philae Temple. Overnight in Aswan with opportunity to disembark. Enjoy lunch on board, as well as afternoon tea, dinner, and an evening disco party.Day 2: Kom Ombo – Edfu - LuxorEnjoy breakfast on board your cruise boat. Then, sail to Kom Ombo to visit the Kom Ombo Temple, dedicated to the crocodile-god Sobek, and the falcon-god Haroeris. Located on a bend in the Nile, it is said that in ancient times, sacred crocodiles would bask in the sun on the banks of the area.Sail to Edfu, site of the Ptolemaic Temple of Horus. After lunch, visit the temple and ancient settlement, known in Roman times as Apollinòpolis. Cross the lock and sail to Luxor, enjoying an on board dinner and overnight stay.Day 3: LuxorAfter breakfast on board, cross the Nile to the West Bank to tour the Necropolis of Thebes, Valley of The Kings, Temple of Hatshepsut, and the Colossi of Memnon.Luxor has often been called the world's greatest open-air museum, and the number of preserved monuments are unparalleled anywhere else in the world. Focusing on the West Bank, you will strolll around the ruins at the Valley of the Kings , used primarily for the burials of Pharaohs. Admire the massive stone statues of the Colossi of Memnon, and the mortuary temples of the Temple of Hatshepsut.Return to your boat for afternoon tea and relax on board, soaking up the sun by the swimming pool. Enjoy dinner and a last overnight stay on board.Day 4: Luxor - DepartureAfter breakfast, visit the East Bank of Luxor to see Luxor Temple, built by Amenhotep III from Nubian sandstone. You will also visit the other great monument of the East Bank, Karnak Temple, said to be the 2nd most visited site in Egypt after the Pyramids of Giza. Transfer to Luxor Train Station, Luxor Airport, or a Luxor hotel for the end of the tour and your final departure no later than 2pm.Please note: this itinerary is subject to change for reasons beyond the supplier's control.