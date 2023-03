This museum has been closed for renovation for the past few years. When it reopens, it’s worth a peek for its collection of colourful plates, tiles and even 11th-century hand grenades. Give it a walk-past when you're in the neighbourhood, as equally appealing is the gorgeous 1924 villa it’s housed in.

The garden and back of the building are home to the Gezira Arts Centre, with galleries hosting rotating contemporary exhibitions, but this too was closed on our last visit.