Near the Mirador de Ventanillas you’ll pass the castle-like Templo del Sol, a re-creation of an Incan temple, complete with pre-Columbian relics and stone carvings. The guided tour (in Spanish) is a bit gimmicky, led by a heavily decorated ‘Incan prince’ who touches on presumed ancient beliefs and rituals. The tour ends with a painting demonstration by Ecuadorian artist Cristóbal Ortega Maila, who paints rapidly and adroitly using only his hands (no brushes). There are fine rooftop views.