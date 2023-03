Near the small town of Guayllabamba, 35km northeast of La Mariscal, is Quito Zoo. There are a few African and Asian species but the highlight is the Ecuadorian animals including the Andean spectacled bear and Galápagos turtles.

To get here take the metrobus north to Terminal La Ofelia, and catch a bus to Guayllabamba. You'll need to take a taxi from Guayllabamba to the zoo.