Day Trip to Puerto Lopez and Isla de la Plata
Departing from Guayaquil at 5:30am with a hotel pickup, we will embark on the adventure of knowing the Isle of Silver, also known as the mini Galapagos place whose scenic beauty and similarity to the archipelago of Colon makes it ideal for ecotourism. Located 50 km from coast resort of Puerto Lopez on it will cross one of the two tourist trails to choose (tip machete or tip staircase) each of about 3km extension with a walking time of 3-hour. During the same find exotic migratory birds like boobies blue - footed, red - footed boobies, Nazca Alcatraz, pelicans, frigate birds, and albatrosses.This beautiful island also allows us to perform the activity or snorkeling snorkeling with the opportunity to observe coral reefs among a vast biodiversity of marine species such as goldfish, angelfish, sea turtles, manta rays, dolphins and sea lions Whale watching is between June to September. Please note: Transportation is performed in yachts up to 16 people, they are equipped with two engines out of gunwales. Bathrooms, communication systems, life jackets and naturalist guides Machalilla National Park.
The Ecuador Experience
If you want to sample the region’s highlights without sacrificing some of its lesser-known gems, there’s no better way to experience Ecuador's dramatic scenery and colourful people. Visit the Amazon and a shaman apprentice for an incredible introduction to indigenous culture of the jungle. Staying in simple hotels and homestays and using public transport will keep you grounded in the local customs and culture. We'll travel from the "Avenue of the Volcanoes" to relaxing Pacific beaches and mountain hot springs. This adventure offers up a great combination of must-see highlights and free time to explore on your own.
Ecuador Beaches & Coastal Adventure
Cities, beach, exploring, beach – we know the choice between kickin’ it on the shore and seeing all those sites can be a tough one, so we got rid of the struggle. Exploring highlights along Ecuador’s scenic coast will give you that laid-back vibe with a little extra sweetness when you get to stop at a cacao-farming hacienda. With time to see the colonial cities of Quito and Cuenca, you can then chill out in surfer’s paradise, Montañita. See? Debates aren’t so hard to win after all.
Ecuador Encompassed
If you don’t want to leave Ecuador without seeing as much as you can but with some time to chill, we don’t blame you – where better to get centred than the lateral centre of Earth? With nearly three weeks to explore, you’ll have plenty of time to do it all. Learn about traditional Quichua culture in the Amazon, wander the streets of cities like Quito and Cuenca, then enjoy the chill vibes in the surf town of Montañita.