Day Trip to Puerto Lopez and Isla de la Plata

Departing from Guayaquil at 5:30am with a hotel pickup, we will embark on the adventure of knowing the Isle of Silver, also known as the mini Galapagos place whose scenic beauty and similarity to the archipelago of Colon makes it ideal for ecotourism. Located 50 km from coast resort of Puerto Lopez on it will cross one of the two tourist trails to choose (tip machete or tip staircase) each of about 3km extension with a walking time of 3-hour. During the same find exotic migratory birds like boobies blue - footed, red - footed boobies, Nazca Alcatraz, pelicans, frigate birds, and albatrosses.This beautiful island also allows us to perform the activity or snorkeling snorkeling with the opportunity to observe coral reefs among a vast biodiversity of marine species such as goldfish, angelfish, sea turtles, manta rays, dolphins and sea lions Whale watching is between June to September. Please note: Transportation is performed in yachts up to 16 people, they are equipped with two engines out of gunwales. Bathrooms, communication systems, life jackets and naturalist guides Machalilla National Park.