3-Day Private Sightseeing Tour Otavalo and Mindo

Your guide will be happy to meet you at your hotel and take you on this 3-day private mini trip to two of the most popular tourist attractions. On our first day we will visit Otavalo, located about 2 hours from Quito. On our way we will stop at the San Pablo Lake where you will have an incredible view over the San Pablo Lake and the very fertile Imbabura volcano. We continue our journey to Otavalo, an indigenous town especially known for their people who still wear their traditional clothing style. Besides they are known for their great capacity to weave textiles which are sold among musical instruments, leather golds and jewelry on their famous artisan handicraft market. Just 10 minutes outside of Otavalo we will visit the beautiful Peguche waterfall. This 18 meter high waterfall is also considered an Indigenous Ceremonial Site. Also we will visit Cotocachi where you will see for yourself why this artisan town is so famous for its leather goods and handricrafts. In the afternoon we will return to Otavalo where we will spend the night in a comfortable tourist class hotel. On the second day we will head towards Mindo and witness the transformation of a dry and rocky environment into a lush cloud forest. But before getting there we will first make a stop at the Middle of the World Museum, where the unique characteristics of being on the Equator are demonstrated in several exciting experiments. Besides we will make a stop at one of the most important archaeological sites of Ecuador; the Tulipe Museum. This open-air museum exhibits the amazing remains of the Yumbo people; a very important and advanced tribe that lived between 800 and 1660 in the valleys surrounding Quito. (This museum is only open from Wednesday till Sunday). At night we will stay in a comfortable tourist class accommodation in Mindo. On our third and final day we will explore one of the most biologically diverse ecoregions in the world and a true Paradise for nature lovers and birdwatchers. We are able to observe several species of butterflies and hummingbirds during our visit at the butterfly farm. True chocolate fanatics will love our second stop at the chocolate Factory, where you can observe the entire process of making chocolate from scratch and taste some delicious chocolate flavours as well! After lunch your guide will provide you with some great options for the last activity before heading back to Quito. Upon arrival you will be left at your hotel.