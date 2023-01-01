This unique, small motor-powered (2002 Nissan!) cable car takes you soaring across a lush river basin over thick cloud forest to the Bosque Protector Mindo-Nambillo, where you can hike to a number of waterfalls. Not for the acrophobic, the wire basket on steel cables glides 152m above the ground. Your ticket includes a map with routes; while the Cascada Nambillo is the closest (2km), it’s the series of six waterfalls (Ondinas, Guarumos, Colibrí, Madre, Maderos, Reina) that’s really worth it.

It's a $6 taxi or a sturdy uphill walk 7km from town. If you only want to go across and back for the photo op, it's $2. The walk covering all seven waterfalls may take several hours over somewhat difficult terrain.