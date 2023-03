Popular with local families on weekends, this series of cascades is the easiest to access in the area. However, it still entails either a trip on the tarabita (cable car) or a fairly steep path 2km or so past it. A few spots are roped off for swimming (in the dry season) and there's a rudimentary slide that ends several feet above the water, making for a fun and splashy entry, as does a 12-meter jump for the daring.

A taxi from town runs at $6 to $8.