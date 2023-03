Up the flanks of Volcán Pichincha, this monument offers one of the finest views of the city. It was built at the site of the May 1822 Batalla de Pichincha (Battle of Pichincha), led by Mariscal Antonio José de Sucre, a decisive battle in the struggle for independence from Spain. There is also a military museum and a tiled mural by Eduardo Kingman. It's best to take a taxi to the site, which lies roughly 3km west of Plaza Grande.