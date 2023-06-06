Shop
Tiny Ko Samet (เกาะเสม็ด) has been attracting backpackers making the relatively short hop from Bangkok for years, but these days you'll find just as many Thais and Chinese tour groups. The sandy shores, cosy coves and aquamarine waters attract ferry-loads of Bangkokians looking to party each weekend, while tour groups pack out the main beach and many resorts. Fire-juggling shows and beach barbecues are nightly events on the northern beaches, but the southern parts of the island are far more secluded and sedate.
Ao Thian is a delightfully pretty beach punctuated by big boulders that shelter small sandy spots, creating a castaway ambience. It remains one of Samet’s…
Khao Laem Ya/Mu Ko Samet National Park
Along with Ko Samet, Ko Man Klang, Ko Kudee, Ko Man Nok and Ko Man Nai to the west are part of this national park. The official status hasn’t kept away…
In the island’s northeastern corner near the ferry pier, and an extension of Na Dan, Hat Sai Kaew – the 'town beach' – is the island’s widest, busiest and…
Ao Wong Deuan ('Crescent Moon Bay') is Samet's second-busiest beach after Hat Sai Kaew, with a range of resorts and more modest guesthouses. It's a wide,…
At the southern end of Ko Samet, the road ends at a national park compound that's more or less abandoned, but with toilets and a small stall selling…
Cute, sandy Ao Phutsa (Ao Tub Tim), south of Ao Hin Khok and Ao Phai, strikes a good balance between being relatively accessible but generally not too…
On the west coast, Ao Prao is one of the island's prettiest beaches. It's secluded but backed by three high-end resorts, so it still gets quite busy and…
Less frenetic than its northern neighbour Hat Sai Kaew, Ao Hin Khok is a gorgeous bay attracting a younger crowd. Plenty of places to stay, eat and drink.
