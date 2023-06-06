Ko Samet

Shop

Get even more with a Lonely Planet guide.

Shop Book
Ao Klang

Getty Images/Flickr RF

Overview

Tiny Ko Samet (เกาะเสม็ด) has been attracting backpackers making the relatively short hop from Bangkok for years, but these days you'll find just as many Thais and Chinese tour groups. The sandy shores, cosy coves and aquamarine waters attract ferry-loads of Bangkokians looking to party each weekend, while tour groups pack out the main beach and many resorts. Fire-juggling shows and beach barbecues are nightly events on the northern beaches, but the southern parts of the island are far more secluded and sedate.

Attractions

Must-see attractions

  • Ao Thian

    Ao Thian

    Ko Samet

    Ao Thian is a delightfully pretty beach punctuated by big boulders that shelter small sandy spots, creating a castaway ambience. It remains one of Samet’s…

  • Khao Laem Ya/Mu Ko Samet National Park

    Khao Laem Ya/Mu Ko Samet National Park

    Ko Samet

    Along with Ko Samet, Ko Man Klang, Ko Kudee, Ko Man Nok and Ko Man Nai to the west are part of this national park. The official status hasn’t kept away…

  • Hat Sai Kaew

    Hat Sai Kaew

    Ko Samet

    In the island’s northeastern corner near the ferry pier, and an extension of Na Dan, Hat Sai Kaew – the 'town beach' – is the island’s widest, busiest and…

  • Ao Wong Deuan

    Ao Wong Deuan

    Ko Samet

    Ao Wong Deuan ('Crescent Moon Bay') is Samet's second-busiest beach after Hat Sai Kaew, with a range of resorts and more modest guesthouses. It's a wide,…

  • Southern Tip Viewpoints

    Southern Tip Viewpoints

    Ko Samet

    At the southern end of Ko Samet, the road ends at a national park compound that's more or less abandoned, but with toilets and a small stall selling…

  • Ao Phutsa

    Ao Phutsa

    Ko Samet

    Cute, sandy Ao Phutsa (Ao Tub Tim), south of Ao Hin Khok and Ao Phai, strikes a good balance between being relatively accessible but generally not too…

  • Ao Prao

    Ao Prao

    Ko Samet

    On the west coast, Ao Prao is one of the island's prettiest beaches. It's secluded but backed by three high-end resorts, so it still gets quite busy and…

  • Ao Hin Khok

    Ao Hin Khok

    Ko Samet

    Less frenetic than its northern neighbour Hat Sai Kaew, Ao Hin Khok is a gorgeous bay attracting a younger crowd. Plenty of places to stay, eat and drink.

View more attractions

Plan with a local

Build a memorable collection

Get to the heart of Ko Samet with one of our in-depth, award-winning guidebooks, covering maps, itineraries, and expert guidance.