Shop
Get even more with a Lonely Planet guide.Shop Book
Shop
Get even more with a Lonely Planet guide.Shop Book
Getty Images
With steep, jungle-covered peaks, picturesque Ko Chang (Elephant Island; เกาะช้าง) retains its remote and rugged spirit – despite the transformation of parts of it into a package-tour destination. Sweeping bays are sprinkled along the west coast; some have superfine sand, others have pebbles. What the island lacks in sand it makes up for in an unlikely combination: accessible wilderness with a thriving party scene.
Ko Chang
The last thing you'll be here is lonely, as this is Ko Chang's backpacker enclave and the liveliest place to be after dark – until at least 5am. Here,…
Ko Chang
At this former fishing community built in the traditional fashion of interconnected piers, the villagers have swapped their nets for renting out portions…
Ko Chang
The dense tangle of mangroves here is protected by a group of fisherfolk who recognises its ecological importance. Mangroves are the ocean’s nurseries,…
Ko Chang
To discover what Ko Chang was like before tourists came, visit Ban Salak Phet, in the far southeastern corner. This sleepy community is full of stilt…
Mu Ko Chang National Marine Park
Ko Chang
This land and marine national park covers the entire archipelago and protects much of the central part of the island. Conservation efforts are a bit…
Ko Chang
Khlong Prao’s beach is a pretty sweep of sand pinned between hulking mountainous headlands and bisected by two estuaries. At low tide, beachcombers stroll…
Ko Chang
A companion beach to Khlong Prao, Hat Kaibae is a good spot for families and 30-something couples. A slim strip of sand unfurls around an island-dotted…
Ko Chang
The island's biggest and most impressive waterfall, this is a three-tiered cascade with a pool where you can swim (with fish). It's easily accessible from…
Get to the heart of Ko Chang with one of our in-depth, award-winning guidebooks, covering maps, itineraries, and expert guidance.
Thailand $29.99
Vietnam, Cambodia, Laos & Northern Thailand $27.99
Thailand's Islands & Beaches $24.99