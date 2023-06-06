Ko Chang

With steep, jungle-covered peaks, picturesque Ko Chang (Elephant Island; เกาะช้าง) retains its remote and rugged spirit – despite the transformation of parts of it into a package-tour destination. Sweeping bays are sprinkled along the west coast; some have superfine sand, others have pebbles. What the island lacks in sand it makes up for in an unlikely combination: accessible wilderness with a thriving party scene.

Attractions

Must-see attractions

  • Lonely Beach.

    Lonely Beach

    Ko Chang

    The last thing you'll be here is lonely, as this is Ko Chang's backpacker enclave and the liveliest place to be after dark – until at least 5am. Here,…

  • Ban Bang Bao

    Ban Bang Bao

    Ko Chang

    At this former fishing community built in the traditional fashion of interconnected piers, the villagers have swapped their nets for renting out portions…

  • Ao Salak Kok

    Ao Salak Kok

    Ko Chang

    The dense tangle of mangroves here is protected by a group of fisherfolk who recognises its ecological importance. Mangroves are the ocean’s nurseries,…

  • Ban Salak Phet

    Ban Salak Phet

    Ko Chang

    To discover what Ko Chang was like before tourists came, visit Ban Salak Phet, in the far southeastern corner. This sleepy community is full of stilt…

  • Mu Ko Chang National Marine Park

    Mu Ko Chang National Marine Park

    Ko Chang

    This land and marine national park covers the entire archipelago and protects much of the central part of the island. Conservation efforts are a bit…

  • Ao Khlong Prao

    Ao Khlong Prao

    Ko Chang

    Khlong Prao’s beach is a pretty sweep of sand pinned between hulking mountainous headlands and bisected by two estuaries. At low tide, beachcombers stroll…

  • Hat Kaibae

    Hat Kaibae

    Ko Chang

    A companion beach to Khlong Prao, Hat Kaibae is a good spot for families and 30-something couples. A slim strip of sand unfurls around an island-dotted…

  • Nam Tok Khlong Plu

    Nam Tok Khlong Plu

    Ko Chang

    The island's biggest and most impressive waterfall, this is a three-tiered cascade with a pool where you can swim (with fish). It's easily accessible from…

