Dangling off the south coast of Ibiza, a mere half-hour away by fast ferry, the 20km-long island of Formentera (population 12,120) is a beautifully pure, get-away-from-it-all escape. Formentera's pace of life is blissfully languid, designed for lazy days spent lounging on some of Europe's (dare we say the world's?) most exquisite beaches.
Delectable Cala Saona is a fabulous west-coast beach where the water glows a startling shade of luminous turquoise and the powder-soft sand is salt white…
Forming the western section of the slender Trucador Peninsula, stunning Platja Illetes is as close a vision of the Caribbean (minus the coconut trees) as…
Through the steep sand dunes on the eastern side of the Trucador Peninsula, Platja Llevant is a divine, undeveloped beach. The powdery sand is so white it…
A low-slung, uninhabited island of dunes and sandstone off the northernmost tip of Formentera, Espalmador has a beautiful crescent-shaped beach of fine…
The Balearics' southernmost point is an extraordinary lunarlike landscape of parched, rocky terrain that ultimately ends in the Far de Barbària, a 1970s…
Perched high over the Mediterranean, 2.5km southeast of El Pilar de la Mola, this 1861 clifftop lighthouse defines the eastern edge of the island, where…
Protected by the Parc Natural de Ses Salines, Formentera’s salt pans haven't been used for salt production since 1984, though salt crystals still form in…
The northen tip of Formentera, Es Pas (The Crossing) is a magical place where the beaches of Llevant and Illetes combine and form a (submerged) 300m-long…
