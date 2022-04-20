Formentera

Shop

Get even more with a Lonely Planet guide.

Shop Book
Far de sa Mola, eastern point of the island where the lighthouse is, Far de sa Mola.

Overview

Dangling off the south coast of Ibiza, a mere half-hour away by fast ferry, the 20km-long island of Formentera (population 12,120) is a beautifully pure, get-away-from-it-all escape. Formentera's pace of life is blissfully languid, designed for lazy days spent lounging on some of Europe's (dare we say the world's?) most exquisite beaches.

Attractions

Must-see attractions

  • Beach in Cala Saona, Formentera, Balearic Islands, Spain.

    Cala Saona

    Formentera

    Delectable Cala Saona is a fabulous west-coast beach where the water glows a startling shade of luminous turquoise and the powder-soft sand is salt white…

  • Beach of Platja (Playa) de Llevant, on the eastern side of the Trucador peninsula.

    Platja Illetes

    Formentera

    Forming the western section of the slender Trucador Peninsula, stunning Platja Illetes is as close a vision of the Caribbean (minus the coconut trees) as…

  • Beach of Platja (Playa) de Llevant, on the eastern side of the Trucador peninsula.

    Platja Llevant

    Formentera

    Through the steep sand dunes on the eastern side of the Trucador Peninsula, Platja Llevant is a divine, undeveloped beach. The powdery sand is so white it…

  • Espalmador

    Espalmador

    Formentera

    A low-slung, uninhabited island of dunes and sandstone off the northernmost tip of Formentera, Espalmador has a beautiful crescent-shaped beach of fine…

  • Cap de Barbària

    Cap de Barbària

    Formentera

    The Balearics' southernmost point is an extraordinary lunarlike landscape of parched, rocky terrain that ultimately ends in the Far de Barbària, a 1970s…

  • Far de Sa Mola

    Far de Sa Mola

    Formentera

    Perched high over the Mediterranean, 2.5km southeast of El Pilar de la Mola, this 1861 clifftop lighthouse defines the eastern edge of the island, where…

  • Ses Salines

    Ses Salines

    Formentera

    Protected by the Parc Natural de Ses Salines, Formentera’s salt pans haven't been used for salt production since 1984, though salt crystals still form in…

  • Es Pas

    Es Pas

    Formentera

    The northen tip of Formentera, Es Pas (The Crossing) is a magical place where the beaches of Llevant and Illetes combine and form a (submerged) 300m-long…

View more attractions

Plan with a local

Articles

Latest stories from Formentera

Filter by interest:

Brad Falchuk & Gwyneth Paltrow in Paris

Romance

Inside the luxury locations of this year's celebrity honeymoons

Aug 11, 2019 • 6 min read

Read more articles

Build a memorable collection

Get to the heart of Formentera with one of our in-depth, award-winning guidebooks, covering maps, itineraries, and expert guidance.