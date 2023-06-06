Shop
One of the most beautiful and iconic parks on the entire Korean Peninsula, and a draw for Koreans and travellers from all over, Seoraksan National Park is a Unesco Biosphere Protection site. Seorak-san (Snowy Peaks Mountain) is the third-highest mountain in South Korea, with its highest peak, Daecheong-bong (대청봉), soaring to 1708m. Set within this landscape are two stately Buddhist temples, Sinheung-sa and Baekdam-sa. Certain natural preservation areas are closed to the public. Ask at the visitor centre for details on free guided tours and hikes (the minimum number of participants is five).
This cave hollowed into the rock of Seorak-san offers worthwhile views of the valley. The 23 sq m cave was once used as a place to worship the stone…
This temple complex that has stood on this site since AD 652 but has been destroyed and rebuilt many times. At the entrance are the Four Heavenly Kings …
This elegant, traditional Korean house was originally built in the pine forest for people to pray for fallen soldiers in the Korean War. Nowadays people…
This massive 16-tonne boulder is balanced on the edge of a rocky ledge and can be rocked to and fro by a small group of people. It’s a lookout on the way…
These remains of a fortress are thought to date to the 13th century. The easiest and quickest way to get here is to take the cable car.
This spectacular granite cliff stands at 873m and is a popular destination for hikers making the strenuous, two-hour, 4.3km hike from the Seoraksan…
A Buddhist temple built in 1957, though originally constructed in the 7th century in the Silla Kingdom. It's worth walking over its wooden bridge, which…
A hermitage en route to Ulsan Bawi, Gyejo-am is a human-made cave where you can sometimes hear Buddhist monks chanting just before reaching the boulder of…
