Overview

One of the most beautiful and iconic parks on the entire Korean Peninsula, and a draw for Koreans and travellers from all over, Seoraksan National Park is a Unesco Biosphere Protection site. Seorak-san (Snowy Peaks Mountain) is the third-highest mountain in South Korea, with its highest peak, Daecheong-bong (대청봉), soaring to 1708m. Set within this landscape are two stately Buddhist temples, Sinheung-sa and Baekdam-sa. Certain natural preservation areas are closed to the public. Ask at the visitor centre for details on free guided tours and hikes (the minimum number of participants is five).