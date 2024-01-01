This cave hollowed into the rock of Seorak-san offers worthwhile views of the valley. The 23 sq m cave was once used as a place to worship the stone sitting Buddha here. To get here, you'll need to walk across multiple bridges and steep stairways. Ask at the park entrance if the caves are accessible as they don't automatically tell you when they are blocked off.
Geumganggul
Seoraksan National Park
Lonely Planet's must-see attractions
26.68 MILES
Sangwon-sa's intricately decorated bronze bell was cast in AD 725 and is the oldest bell in Korea (and one of the largest as well). Another prized object…
4.07 MILES
One of South Korea's most beloved and beautiful national parks, and a Unesco Biosphere Protection site, Seoraksan is most celebrated for its oddly shaped…
9.24 MILES
This temple was originally established in AD 671 and enjoys a glorious perspective overlooking the sea. Also facing the sea is a majestic (but modern,…
28.72 MILES
This large museum has a surprising amount of English in its narration of the history of the DMZ, as well as exhibits such as US POW letters and extensive…
1.23 MILES
This temple complex that has stood on this site since AD 652 but has been destroyed and rebuilt many times. At the entrance are the Four Heavenly Kings …
9.62 MILES
Below Naksan-sa is this beach, one of the best on the east coast and of course, busy in summer, when accommodation prices can triple. At other times it’s…
1.97 MILES
This massive 16-tonne boulder is balanced on the edge of a rocky ledge and can be rocked to and fro by a small group of people. It’s a lookout on the way…
0.93 MILES
These remains of a fortress are thought to date to the 13th century. The easiest and quickest way to get here is to take the cable car.
Nearby Seoraksan National Park attractions
0.93 MILES
These remains of a fortress are thought to date to the 13th century. The easiest and quickest way to get here is to take the cable car.
1.23 MILES
This temple complex that has stood on this site since AD 652 but has been destroyed and rebuilt many times. At the entrance are the Four Heavenly Kings …
1.28 MILES
On the approach to Sinheung-sa you will pass this huge 10m-tall bronze seated Buddha statue.
1.28 MILES
A hermitage en route to Ulsan Bawi.
1.92 MILES
A hermitage en route to Ulsan Bawi, Gyejo-am is a human-made cave where you can sometimes hear Buddhist monks chanting just before reaching the boulder of…
1.95 MILES
This long, thin 40m-high waterfall in Seorak-san National Park gushes into a picturesque pool and and is a 2km climb up from the Seoraksan National Park…
1.97 MILES
This massive 16-tonne boulder is balanced on the edge of a rocky ledge and can be rocked to and fro by a small group of people. It’s a lookout on the way…
1.99 MILES
Yukdam Pokpo is a series of six waterfalls and a pond.