Geumganggul

Seoraksan National Park

This cave hollowed into the rock of Seorak-san offers worthwhile views of the valley. The 23 sq m cave was once used as a place to worship the stone sitting Buddha here. To get here, you'll need to walk across multiple bridges and steep stairways. Ask at the park entrance if the caves are accessible as they don't automatically tell you when they are blocked off.

