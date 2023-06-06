North & West Coast

Shop

Get even more with a Lonely Planet guide.

Shop Book
Rock formations in Sango Bay near Cape Wrath.

Craig Easton

Overview

Quintessential Highland country such as this, with breathtaking emptiness, a wild, fragile beauty and single-track roads, is a rarity on the modern, crowded, highly urbanised island of Britain. You could get lost up here for weeks – and that still wouldn’t be enough time.

Attractions

Must-see attractions

  • Northwest Highlands Geopark

    Northwest Highlands Geopark

    North & West Coast

    As you head south from Durness, heather gradually gives way to a rockier landscape of Lewisian gneiss pockmarked with hundreds of small lochans. This is…

  • Sandwood Bay

    Sandwood Bay

    North & West Coast

    South of Cape Wrath, Sandwood Bay boasts one of Scotland’s best and most isolated beaches, guarded at one end by the spectacular rock pinnacle Am…

  • Eilean Donan Castle

    Eilean Donan Castle

    North & West Coast

    Photogenically sited at the entrance to Loch Duich, Eilean Donan is one of Scotland’s most evocative castles and must now be represented in millions of…

  • Forsinard Flows Visitor Centre

    Forsinard Flows Visitor Centre

    North & West Coast

    On the platform at Forsinard railway station is the RSPB's Forsinard Flows Visitor Centre, an exhibition dedicated to the neighbouring nature reserve…

  • Kyle Line Museum

    Kyle Line Museum

    North & West Coast

    Enterprising local volunteers have put together this likeable museum at the end of Kyle's railway station platform, with train memorabilia, a model…

  • Strathnaver Museum

    Strathnaver Museum

    North & West Coast

    Housed in an old church, this museum tells the sad story of the Strathnaver Clearances through posters created by local kids. The museum contains…

  • Handa Island Nature Reserve

    Handa Island Nature Reserve

    North & West Coast

    A few miles north of Scourie Bay lies this nature reserve run by the Scottish Wildlife Trust. The island's western sea cliffs provide nesting sites for…

  • Eas a’Chual Aluinn

    Eas a’Chual Aluinn

    North & West Coast

    Five miles southeast of Kylesku, in wild, remote country, lies 213m-high Eas a’Chual Aluinn, Britain’s highest waterfall. You can hike to the top of the…

View more attractions

Plan with a local

Articles

Latest stories from North & West Coast

Filter by interest:

Wildlife & Nature

Assynt is Scotland's most stunning hidden gem

Dec 6, 2019 • 4 min read

Read more articles

Build a memorable collection

Get to the heart of North & West Coast with one of our in-depth, award-winning guidebooks, covering maps, itineraries, and expert guidance.