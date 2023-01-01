On the platform at Forsinard railway station is the RSPB's Forsinard Flows Visitor Centre, an exhibition dedicated to the neighbouring nature reserve. There's a live hen-harrier cam, plus guided walks and 4WD excursions available (call for dates and times). The most popular walk is the Dubh Lochan Trail (1 mile), which begins opposite the station and passes several lochans with plentiful bird and insect life, reaching a rather smart modern lookout tower (year-round) that gives great perspectives over loch and peatland.

Four miles north of the visitor centre is the 4-mile Forsinain Trail, crossing golden plover and dunlin nesting grounds.