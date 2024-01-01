Badbea

Caithness

Seven miles northeast of Helmsdale is Badbea, a crofting village established at the time of the Clearances and gradually abandoned in the late-19th and early 20th centuries. A 500m walk through the heather leads you to the windy, atmospheric clifftop site where house foundations and a monument erected by a returned emigrant son mark the former community.

