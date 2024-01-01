Clan Gunn Heritage Centre & Museum

Caithness

At the Clan Gunn Heritage Centre and Museum in Latheron, 3 miles northeast of Dunbeath on the A9, there's information on the Gunn clan, from its Viking origins to present day. Even if you don’t want to go in, it’s worth pulling into the car park on a fine day to admire the stunning views.

