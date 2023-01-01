Wick Heritage Centre

Tracking the rise and fall of the herring industry, this great town museum displays everything from fishing equipment to complete herring boats. It’s absolutely huge inside, and is crammed with memorabilia and extensive displays describing Wick’s heyday in the mid-19th century. The Johnston collection is the star exhibit. From 1863 to 1977, three generations photographed everything that happened around Wick and the 70,000 photographs are an amazing record.