Scapa Flow Visitor Centre & Museum

Lyness was an important naval base during both World Wars, when the British Grand Fleet was based in Scapa Flow. This fascinating museum and photographic display, located in an old pumphouse that once fed fuel to the ships, is a must-see for anyone interested in Orkney's military history. Take your time to browse the exhibits and have a look at the folders of supplementary information: letters home from a seaman lost when the Royal Oak was torpedoed are particularly moving.

It's easily visited just by the ferry slip at Lyness, and there's a decent cafe here. The museum was being renovated at time of research and due to reopen in 2020. During renovations there is a temporary exhibition in the Holy Hotel, Lyness, half a mile from the ferry terminal.