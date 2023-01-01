This tiny, low-lying agricultural island between Hoy and Stromness once supported a healthy population of crofting families (more than 200 people in 1841), but today is home to only a couple of farms. You can stop here on the way to or from Hoy and walk around the island – there's a fine sandy beach on the north side, a short walk from the ferry landing.

The island has two Stevenson-designed lighthouses dating from 1851: Hoy Low at the southern tip of the island, and the rather fine Hoy High in the north, a brilliant-white 33m-high tower with a balcony supported by Gothic arches. The keepers' houses were built in the Stevensons' distinctive 'Egyptian temple' style.