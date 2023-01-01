The spectacular finds from ongoing excavations at this archaeological site between the Standing Stones of Stenness and the Ring of Brodgar have revolutionised understanding of the neolithic in Britain. Evidence of a major settlement centred on a monumental building has been revealed, dating from the fourth and third millennia BC. There have been some spectacular finds. During the summer dig season, there are free guided tours Monday to Friday; check the website for times and dates.
Ness of Brodgar
Orkney
