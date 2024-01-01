Longhope Lifeboat Museum

Orkney

At the southern end of Hoy, Longhope’s former lifeboat launching station holds a small lifeboat museum, centred around one of the old boats itself, the Thomas McCunn, in service from the '30s until 1962. The museum opens on request: call the caretaker to have a look. Donations are much appreciated.

