Cascais

Shop

Get even more with a Lonely Planet guide.

Shop Book
The Farol de Santa Marta and the Casa de Santa Maria in Cascais, Portugal.

Getty Images/Gallo Images

Overview

Cascais (kush-kaish) has rocketed from sleepy fishing village to much-loved summertime playground of wave-frolicking lisboêtas since King Luís I went for a dip in 1870. Its trio of golden bays attracts sun-worshipping holidaymakers, who come to splash in the ice-cold Atlantic. Don’t expect to get much sand to yourself at the weekend, though.

Attractions

Must-see attractions

  • Surfers heading out to the breaks off Praia do Guincho.

    Praia do Guincho

    Cascais

    The long, wild Praia do Guincho is a surfer's and windsurfer's paradise (the site of previous World Surfing Championships) with massive crashing rollers…

  • Portugal, Cascais, Conde Castro palace

    Museu Condes de Castro Guimarães

    Cascais

    This whimsical early-19th-century mansion, complete with castle turrets and Arabic cloister, sits in the grounds of the Parque Marechal Carmona.

  • Palácio da Cidadela de Cascais

    Palácio da Cidadela de Cascais

    Cascais

    Commissioned as a summer palace in 1870 by King Dom Luís I, this captivating museum remains the official residence of visiting heads of state in Portugal…

  • Duna da Cresmina

    Duna da Cresmina

    Cascais

    Built in 2013, this nature interpretation centre was built to educate (and protect) the fragile flora and fauna of the coastal dune system around Guincho…

  • Parque Marechal Carmona

    Parque Marechal Carmona

    Cascais

    This wild park provides a shady retreat from the seaside crowds, with a duck pond, birch and pine trees, palms and eucalyptus, rose gardens and flowering…

  • Igreja de Nossa Senhora da Assunção

    Igreja de Nossa Senhora da Assunção

    Cascais

    Weave through the back alleys west of the câmara municipal to the palm-fringed square that is home to the whitewashed Igreja de Nossa Senhora da Assunção,…

  • Cidadela de Cascais

    Cidadela de Cascais

    Cascais

    The citadel is where the royal family used to spend the summer. Today it houses a luxury hotel – the Pestana Cidadela Cascais – a courtyard restaurant,…

  • Casa das Histórias Paula Rego

    Casa das Histórias Paula Rego

    Cascais

    This museum showcases the disturbing, highly evocative paintings of Portugal’s finest postwar artists. Biannually changing exhibits span Rego’s career,…

View more attractions

Plan with a local

Build a memorable collection

Get to the heart of Cascais with one of our in-depth, award-winning guidebooks, covering maps, itineraries, and expert guidance.

in partnership with getyourguide

Book popular activities in Cascais