A fishing town and port for centuries, Cascais developed into a seaside resort in the 19th century, drawing elites and aristocrats, including the Portuguese royal family. To this day, the so-called Portuguese Riviera remains a posh place, with seaside manors (some turned into hotels), carefully curated galleries and museums, and restaurants and beach clubs that draw the famous and wealthy.

Just 45 minutes from central Lisbon via a coast-hugging rail line, Cascais is one of Portugal’s top beach destinations, with a patch of sand to suit every taste. Such popularity means that the place can get crowded – yet that hardly puts off day trippers. Indeed, the proximity to Lisbon and the summer bustle are both part of Cascais’ appeal.

In addition to laid-back urban beaches, you can visit monuments and art museums, sprawling parks and natural wonders to entertain the kids, picturesque lighthouses and grand mansions, and more. Or you could just lie out on the beach for hours.

Read on for our picks of the best things to do in Cascais, Portugal.

Crowds in Cascais’ historic center. Giancarlo Liguori/Shutterstock

1. Start with a stroll through the historic center…

Get a feel for Cascais’ posh charm during this 2km, one-hour walk. As you’ll have likely seen on your ride in from Lisbon, the sea is omnipresent in this part of Portugal – and the water lies a short distance away from the train station, where you’ll begin your tour.

Walk down Rua Sebastião José de Carvalho e Melo and follow the street’s wavy pattern of calçada portuguesa (cobblestone pavement), turning right on Rua Frederico Arouca, a busy pedestrian-only street that leads to an avenue lined with palm trees. Follow the crowds through the main square and past small beaches down to coastal Passeio Dom Luis I, then look out at the calm waters of Baía de Cascais.

Continue along Avenida Rei Humberto II de Itália past museums, the grand Casa de Santa Maria and the lighthouse. On your left lie the North Atlantic’s rugged coast and an often-busy bicycle and walking path; to your right, you’ll see five-star hotels and opulent mansions.

When you reach the viewpoint at Boca do Inferno (be careful to walk only in permitted areas of the rocky head), you can look out and admire the ocean’s might.

Local tip: Make a stop at the city’s former fortress, today called Cidadela de Cascais, where you’ll find art galleries, restaurants, cafes and two independent bookstores.

Praia da Conceição, Cascais. Alexandre Rotenberg/Shutterstock

2. …then hit one (or more) of Cascais’ many beaches

Cascais’ lovely center and numerous museums may come as a pleasant surprise. But – let’s face it – you came here for sun and sand. Luckily, you’ll have over two dozen beaches to choose from.

A two-minute walk from the train station, super-central Praia da Conceição is the pick of day trippers who don’t want to waste a minute in the sun. Technically not a beach, ocean pool Piscina Alberto Romano is ideal for beachgoers who aren’t fans of sand.

In Estoril, the small and quiet Praia da Azarujinha is great for families and senior beachgoers, and lies just a short walk from São João do Estoril train stop. The two faces of this stretch of coast are on display at Praia do Tamariz: people lie towel to towel in the public area, while the roped-off section with sun loungers (from €18 a day) gives off exclusivity and private-club vibes.

Detour: Further east, toward Lisbon, Praia de Carcavelo is one of the largest and most famous beaches, with loads of space for beachgoers who enjoy playing sports between swims.

The Museu Condes de Castro Guimarães, Cascais. Sandra Moraes/Shutterstock

3. Visit Cascais’ museums for art, history and standout architecture

Cascais’ Bairro dos Museus includes a whopping 13 museums and galleries – and while it’s probably impossible to cover all of them in one day, grouping three in close proximity provides a lovely dose of culture. Begin at free-to-enter Museu da Vila, where photographs and multimedia displays provide a short and excellent introduction to the history of the town.

Less than 1km away is Museu Condes de Castro Guimarães, a massive mansion that was once a summer estate. From the fountain’s delicate tiles to the ornate 16th-century chapel, the decor here is amazing; pace yourself to savor every detail.

Finally, head to a hard-to-miss building fronted by terracotta-colored pyramids (by architect Eduardo Souto de Moura): the Casa das Histórias, which celebrates the career of major Portuguese artist Paula Rego (1935–2022). While the displays of Rego’s work rotate every six months, her paintings and prints, which touch on unapologetically feminist and political themes, always pack a punch.

Local tip: After several hours of culture, sit down for light fare and petiscos (snacks) at Emma, a casual, family-friendly casual restaurant at Praia da Conceição.

Terraced steps at Parque Marechal Carmona, Cascais. Kirk Fisher/Shutterstock

4. Relax with the family at Parque Marechal Carmona

Sprawling lawns, large trees, ponds and a picnic area make Parque Marechal Carmona the most popular urban park in Cascais. Centrally located and very family-friendly, the park is easy to reach if you need a dose of shade on a hot summer afternoon. Every July, the park becomes one of the venues for Ageas Cool Jazz, a music festival that sets up two more stages at nearby Hipódromo Manuel Possolo and the Casa das Histórias’ gardens.

Local tip: Another way to cool down? An Italian gelato from beloved ice cream shop Santini, which has been serving sweet treats since 1949.

The seafront promenade at Praia da Poça, Estoril. Alexandre Rotenberg/Shutterstock

5. Promenade along the Paredão between Cascais and Estoril

Stretching for almost 3km along the seafront between Cascais and nearby Estoril, the Paredão de Cascais is a walking and cycling path that’s a favorite of locals. Lined by various cafes and restaurants, with plenty of benches in the shade and water fountains (including those for dogs), the promenade offers numerous spots to take breaks and enjoy the ocean views. If you feel inspired to take a dip in the sea, various small beaches lie adjacent.

Local tip: You can walk the path in either direction, though we recommend starting at Praia da Azarujinha (350m from São João do Estoril train station) and walking west. Notice how the scenery changes, from slightly wild and rocky shores to stretches of fluffy golden sand. It’s almost as if the beaches get classier the closer you get to central Cascais.

A field at Quinta do Pisão, near Cascais. Eduardo Jarnac de Freitas/Shutterstock

6. Get a dose of nature at Quinta do Pisão

Picnic areas, hiking trails, a prehistoric cave, animal stables and a vegetable garden: there’s a lot of ground to cover at the forest park Quinta do Pisão, in the inland village of Alcabideche. After you’ve parked your car, stop by the interpretation center to get your bearings, buy some organic products or vegetables grown on-site, or rent a bike.

If you’re with your family, we recommend letting your kids explore freely – for although the entrance is close to a busy road, most of this walled park is well from traffic. The park’s resident, humanely kept donkeys always enjoy visitors, and their carers organize donkey rides for children only.

Planning tip: Between June and September, Quinta do Pisão hosts LandArt Cascais, with works of art displayed among the natural features of the park.

Praia do Guincho, Portugal. Andrey Omelyanchuk/500px

7. Go surfing at Praia do Guincho

Unless the ocean is exceptionally calm, it’s rare to hear of anyone relaxing on the beach of Praia do Guincho. At this beach – 6km from Cascais and directly exposed to the Atlantic Ocean – the sea is rough and the dunes are wavy. Vegetation pokes through the sand, with the hills of Sintra in the distance.

In addition to the views, experienced surfers and windsurfers head to Guincho to ride excellent waves. First-timers can book private or group lessons, with plenty of surf schools on the beach that are open all year long.

Planning tip: Outside of beach season, or if you aren't interested in the surf scene, head to popular Bar do Guincho above the sand for drinks with a view.

This article was adapted from Lonely Planet’s Portugal guidebook, published in March 2025.