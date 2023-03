This wild park provides a shady retreat from the seaside crowds, with a duck pond, birch and pine trees, palms and eucalyptus, rose gardens and flowering shrubs.

The grounds harbour the Museu Condes de Castro Guimarães, the whimsical early-19th-century mansion complete with castle turrets and Arabic cloister. The lavishly decorated interior houses 17th-century Indo-Portuguese cabinets, oriental silk tapestries and 350-year-old azulejos.