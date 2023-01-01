Commissioned as a summer palace in 1870 by King Dom Luís I, this captivating museum remains the official residence of visiting heads of state in Portugal. When Putin isn't present, it's yours for the touring. Contemporary Portuguese tapestries, rare Lincrusta wall coverings, striking hardwood ceilings and fascinating gilded wood dragon/cherub chandeliers stand out among myriad Asian and European antiques.

The palace was completely restored in 2011 and is now managed by the Museu da Presidência da República, which offers guided tours with advance notice; and temporary exhibitions – some free, some charged – are often scheduled.