Weave through the back alleys west of the câmara municipal to the palm-fringed square that is home to the whitewashed Igreja de Nossa Senhora da Assunção, adorned with azulejos (hand-painted tiles) predating the 1755 earthquake.

The church is open during mass (mass 10am and 7.15pm Monday to Friday, 7.15pm Saturday, 10am, 11.15am, 12.30pm and 7.15pm Sunday) and limited weekdays hours (from a side entrance on Rua Luís Xavier Palmeirim).