Duna da Cresmina

Built in 2013, this nature interpretation centre was built to educate (and protect) the fragile flora and fauna of the coastal dune system around Guincho. To lure folks in, they built a cafe serving excellent crepes, salads and tostas with a postcard-ready outdoor terrace that dramatically frames 180-degree views of Cabo Raso, Praia da Cresmina and Praia do Guincho.

Walk off lunch on the well-built plankway system that extends into the dunes (guided tours available in advance). It's 6km northwest of Cascais on the way to Guincho; and bus 415 from Cascais passes by.