Shop
Get even more with a Lonely Planet guide.Shop Book
Shop
Get even more with a Lonely Planet guide.Shop Book
Getty Images/iStockphoto
Relatively unspoiled and an ideal size for exploration, Camiguin (cah-mee-geen) is notable for its imposing silhouette – drop it down next to Hawaii or Maui and it wouldn’t look out of place. With more than 20 cinder cones 100m-plus high, Camiguin has more volcanoes per square kilometre than any other island on earth. And because it’s untouched by large-scale tourism and one of the more tranquil islands around – the 10km of Gingoog Bay separating the island from the mainland is partly responsible – those who do come feel proprietorial about this little jewel and guard news of its treasures like a secret. Besides the usual diving, snorkelling and sandy beaches (except for offshore ones, beaches have brown sand), Camiguin offers a chance to climb a volcano and a seeming endless supply of jungle waterfalls and hot and cold springs.
Camiguin
At 15m or so this is the shortest of the falls on Camiguin and one of the most difficult to reach. You can go on your own or with a guide arranged through…
Camiguin
Uninhabited White Island, a pure white-sand bar a few hundred metres offshore, is accessible by boats (P450, up to four people) that leave from a spot…
Camiguin
Between the hillside and Bonbon you’ll see an enormous white cross floating on a pontoon in the bay, marking the spot of the Sunken Cemetery, which…
Camiguin
A beautiful clear stream of water dropping more than 70m to a plunge pool where you can swim and picnic. The few souvenir kiosks and concrete walkway mean…
Camiguin
This previously unspoiled and beautiful spot has been disfigured by the construction of a large parking lot and paved road (part of the all-asphalt cross…
Camiguin
Heading west from Mambajao, just before Bonbon, you’ll pass the Old Camiguin Volcano, whose slopes have been turned into a steep and beautiful Stations of…
Camiguin
In Guinsiliban, behind the elementary school by the pier, are the remains of this centuries-old sight, which used to guard against possible Moro attacks…
Philippine Institute of Volcanology & Seismology (Philvolcs) Station
Camiguin
Monitors activity of the Hibok-Hibok Volcano. A hired motorcycle or multicab will take you there to see the lacklustre equipment and memorabilia of past…
Filter by interest:
Get to the heart of Camiguin with one of our in-depth, award-winning guidebooks, covering maps, itineraries, and expert guidance.
Philippines $25.99