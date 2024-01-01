This previously unspoiled and beautiful spot has been disfigured by the construction of a large parking lot and paved road (part of the all-asphalt cross-island road) up and over the falls, which once thundered below into a canyon of boulders. There’s a cold-water pool in Bura on the way here.
Tuwasan Falls
Camiguin
Lonely Planet's must-see attractions
5.22 MILES
At 15m or so this is the shortest of the falls on Camiguin and one of the most difficult to reach. You can go on your own or with a guide arranged through…
4.91 MILES
A beautiful clear stream of water dropping more than 70m to a plunge pool where you can swim and picnic. The few souvenir kiosks and concrete walkway mean…
4.38 MILES
Between the hillside and Bonbon you’ll see an enormous white cross floating on a pontoon in the bay, marking the spot of the Sunken Cemetery, which…
4.3 MILES
Heading west from Mambajao, just before Bonbon, you’ll pass the Old Camiguin Volcano, whose slopes have been turned into a steep and beautiful Stations of…
8.67 MILES
In Guinsiliban, behind the elementary school by the pier, are the remains of this centuries-old sight, which used to guard against possible Moro attacks…
Philippine Institute of Volcanology & Seismology (Philvolcs) Station
5.21 MILES
Monitors activity of the Hibok-Hibok Volcano. A hired motorcycle or multicab will take you there to see the lacklustre equipment and memorabilia of past…
Nearby Camiguin attractions
4.3 MILES
Heading west from Mambajao, just before Bonbon, you’ll pass the Old Camiguin Volcano, whose slopes have been turned into a steep and beautiful Stations of…
4.38 MILES
Between the hillside and Bonbon you’ll see an enormous white cross floating on a pontoon in the bay, marking the spot of the Sunken Cemetery, which…
4.91 MILES
A beautiful clear stream of water dropping more than 70m to a plunge pool where you can swim and picnic. The few souvenir kiosks and concrete walkway mean…
4. Philippine Institute of Volcanology & Seismology (Philvolcs) Station
5.21 MILES
Monitors activity of the Hibok-Hibok Volcano. A hired motorcycle or multicab will take you there to see the lacklustre equipment and memorabilia of past…
5.22 MILES
At 15m or so this is the shortest of the falls on Camiguin and one of the most difficult to reach. You can go on your own or with a guide arranged through…
8.67 MILES
In Guinsiliban, behind the elementary school by the pier, are the remains of this centuries-old sight, which used to guard against possible Moro attacks…