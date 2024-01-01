Philippine Institute of Volcanology & Seismology (Philvolcs) Station

Camiguin

LoginSave

Monitors activity of the Hibok-Hibok Volcano. A hired motorcycle or multicab will take you there to see the lacklustre equipment and memorabilia of past eruptions.

Lonely Planet's must-see attractions

  • Binangawan Falls

    Binangawan Falls

    6.64 MILES

    At 15m or so this is the shortest of the falls on Camiguin and one of the most difficult to reach. You can go on your own or with a guide arranged through…

  • Katibawasan Falls

    Katibawasan Falls

    1.23 MILES

    A beautiful clear stream of water dropping more than 70m to a plunge pool where you can swim and picnic. The few souvenir kiosks and concrete walkway mean…

  • Sunken Cemetery

    Sunken Cemetery

    5.77 MILES

    Between the hillside and Bonbon you’ll see an enormous white cross floating on a pontoon in the bay, marking the spot of the Sunken Cemetery, which…

  • Tuwasan Falls

    Tuwasan Falls

    5.21 MILES

    This previously unspoiled and beautiful spot has been disfigured by the construction of a large parking lot and paved road (part of the all-asphalt cross…

  • Stations of the Cross

    Stations of the Cross

    5.22 MILES

    Heading west from Mambajao, just before Bonbon, you’ll pass the Old Camiguin Volcano, whose slopes have been turned into a steep and beautiful Stations of…

  • Spanish Watchtower

    Spanish Watchtower

    9.66 MILES

    In Guinsiliban, behind the elementary school by the pier, are the remains of this centuries-old sight, which used to guard against possible Moro attacks…

View more attractions

Nearby Camiguin attractions

1. Katibawasan Falls

1.23 MILES

A beautiful clear stream of water dropping more than 70m to a plunge pool where you can swim and picnic. The few souvenir kiosks and concrete walkway mean…

2. Tuwasan Falls

5.21 MILES

This previously unspoiled and beautiful spot has been disfigured by the construction of a large parking lot and paved road (part of the all-asphalt cross…

3. Stations of the Cross

5.22 MILES

Heading west from Mambajao, just before Bonbon, you’ll pass the Old Camiguin Volcano, whose slopes have been turned into a steep and beautiful Stations of…

4. Sunken Cemetery

5.77 MILES

Between the hillside and Bonbon you’ll see an enormous white cross floating on a pontoon in the bay, marking the spot of the Sunken Cemetery, which…

5. Binangawan Falls

6.64 MILES

At 15m or so this is the shortest of the falls on Camiguin and one of the most difficult to reach. You can go on your own or with a guide arranged through…

6. Spanish Watchtower

9.66 MILES

In Guinsiliban, behind the elementary school by the pier, are the remains of this centuries-old sight, which used to guard against possible Moro attacks…