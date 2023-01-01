Uninhabited White Island, a pure white-sand bar a few hundred metres offshore, is accessible by boats (P450, up to four people) that leave from a spot next to Paras Beach Resort in Yumbing. The last trip is at 4pm. Private boat trips to the island are no longer allowed. At any time but the early morning, the sun can be brutally intense – but the early morning draws huge crowds.

The shape of the island is constantly evolving, fighting a constant battle against the tide, erosion and occasional sand theft. Aside from sunbathing, there are some nice snorkelling spots and a few resident turtles.