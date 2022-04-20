Lofoten

Shop

Get even more with a Lonely Planet guide.

Shop Book

Overview

You'll never forget your first approach to the Lofoten Islands. The islands' tall, craggy profiles stand against the sky like some spiky sea dragon. The beauty of this place is simply staggering.

Attractions

Must-see attractions

  • Lofotr Viking Museum

    Lofotr Viking Museum

    Lofoten

    In 1981 at Borg, in the heart of Vestvågøy, a farmer's plough hit the ruins of the 83m-long dwelling of a powerful Viking chieftain, the largest building…

  • Glasshytta

    Glasshytta

    Lofoten

    A 4km side trip signposted from the E10 at Vareid, north of Flakstad, brings you to Vikten and the showpiece gallery of the glass-blowing Tangrand family…

  • Norsk Fiskeværsmuseum

    Norsk Fiskeværsmuseum

    Lofoten

    This museum takes in 14 of Å's 19th-century boathouses, storehouses, fishing cottages, farmhouses and commercial buildings. Highlights (pick up a pamphlet…

  • Norsk Telemuseum

    Norsk Telemuseum

    Lofoten

    This museum presents itself as a study in 'cod and communications'. Granted, it's not an immediately winning combination but in fact this small museum…

  • Lofoten Tørrfiskmuseum

    Lofoten Tørrfiskmuseum

    Lofoten

    The Lofoten Stockfish Museum is housed in a former fish warehouse. You'll be bowled over by Steinar Larsen, its enthusiastic, polyglot owner, who meets…

  • Sund Fiskerimuseum

    Sund Fiskerimuseum

    Lofoten

    This fishery museum lies in the village of Sund, 3km off the E10 south of Ramberg and well-signposted off the main road. In one dim shack, there's an…

  • Lofoten Gårdsysteri

    Lofoten Gårdsysteri

    Lofoten

    On the road to Saupstad, this lovely little farm has goats, pigs and chickens that the kids will enjoy. But we like it because it's a working organic farm…

  • Flakstad Kirke

    Flakstad Kirke

    Lofoten

    Set back from Flakstad beach and bypassed by the E10, the red onion-domed Flakstad Kirke was built in 1780 but has been extensively restored over the…

View more attractions

Articles

Latest stories from Lofoten

Filter by interest:

Dramatic granite peaks of Lofoten Wall and Reinebringen reflected in water beside fishing village of Reine.

Wildlife & Nature

Discover the secret to the Lofoten Islands' beauty (hint: it's in the water)

Dec 6, 2020 • 11 min read

Read more articles

Build a memorable collection

Get to the heart of Lofoten with one of our in-depth, award-winning guidebooks, covering maps, itineraries, and expert guidance.