You'll never forget your first approach to the Lofoten Islands. The islands' tall, craggy profiles stand against the sky like some spiky sea dragon. The beauty of this place is simply staggering.
In 1981 at Borg, in the heart of Vestvågøy, a farmer's plough hit the ruins of the 83m-long dwelling of a powerful Viking chieftain, the largest building…
A 4km side trip signposted from the E10 at Vareid, north of Flakstad, brings you to Vikten and the showpiece gallery of the glass-blowing Tangrand family…
This museum takes in 14 of Å's 19th-century boathouses, storehouses, fishing cottages, farmhouses and commercial buildings. Highlights (pick up a pamphlet…
This museum presents itself as a study in 'cod and communications'. Granted, it's not an immediately winning combination but in fact this small museum…
The Lofoten Stockfish Museum is housed in a former fish warehouse. You'll be bowled over by Steinar Larsen, its enthusiastic, polyglot owner, who meets…
This fishery museum lies in the village of Sund, 3km off the E10 south of Ramberg and well-signposted off the main road. In one dim shack, there's an…
On the road to Saupstad, this lovely little farm has goats, pigs and chickens that the kids will enjoy. But we like it because it's a working organic farm…
Set back from Flakstad beach and bypassed by the E10, the red onion-domed Flakstad Kirke was built in 1780 but has been extensively restored over the…
